Take a look at these homes on the market in Willcox

(Willcox, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Willcox will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

405 S Arizona Avenue, Willcox, 85643 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1954

4 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME LOCATED CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING ON LARGE CORNER LOT. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. 1 CAR CARPORT WITH SHOP/STORAGE ROOM.FULLY FENCED BACKYARD WHICH INCLUDES PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT AND PLAYHOUSE. ROOF IS APPROXIMATELY 2 YEARS OLD .

6118 Fort Grant Road, Willcox, 85643 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2000

3 bd/2 ba Manufactured home on 4.5 acres. Great little property. *No water source needs a well*No appliancesCash Only

1209 S Taylor Road, Willcox, 85643 4 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Out in the country but close to town. Home has 9 plus acres, metal roof, beautiful kitchen cabinets, 4 bedroom, split bedroom floor plan. Covered porch in front for outdoor living, wonderful mountain views. Easy access to I-10. Zoning is RU2, one house per two acres. Private well, 55-570592. No HOA. Please do not disturb tenant, we need two-day notice to show. Tenant needs 60 days to vacate.

6233 W Airport Road, Willcox, 85643 1 Bed 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,142 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Enjoy mountain views from every room in this custom built home on 20 acres! This new home features custom hickory cabinets, doors and trim throughout the home. A beautiful kitchen with lot of storage, black stainless appliances, recessed lighting. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, dual vanities and a custom walk in shower. This energy efficient structure is built from steel and 2x6 with spray foam insulation. It also has duel pane windows and tankless water heater. The stucco siding and steel roof will look great for years with very little maintenance. The attached garage has plenty of space for your toys and projects. New deep well, fenced and so much more. Come check out this turn key home today!

