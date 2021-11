Take a look at these homes on the Ferriday market now

(Ferriday, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ferriday will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

294 Highway 569, Ferriday, 71334 5 Beds 5 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,744 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS EXECUTIVE STYLE LAKE HOME IS READY TO MOVE IN & YOU WILL HAVE TO SEE IT TO APPRECIATE THE AMENITIES. SUCH A GREAT LOCATION ON LAKE ST. JOHN WITH A BEAUTIFUL LOT & AN AMAZING VIEW OF THE LAKE. THE PERFECT FAMILY HOME OR A NICE GETAWAY FOR SEVERAL FAMILIES TO SHARE. OPEN FLOORPLAN ACCENTED WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, BAY WINDOWS & SKYLIGHTS. LARGE DEN AREA WITH A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE & PLENTY OF BUILT INS. A DREAM KITCHEN WITH ALL THE EXTRAS. A SUN ROOM ACROSS THE BACK THAT YOU WILL SURELY ENJOY. FRESH PAINT, NEW PIER THAT LOOKS AWESOME, NEW SEPTIC & NEW ROOF. MUST SEE!!

For open house information, contact JANICE EASOM, PAUL GREEN REALTORS at 601-442-2768

2762 Highway 569, Ferriday, 71334 5 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,409 Square Feet | Built in 1980

GREAT LAKEHOUSE WITH A SPECTACULAR LOT AND A BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF LAKE ST. JOHN. THIS SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A VAULTED CEILING WITH EXPOSED BEAMS AND A FIREPLACE. LARGE KITCHEN WITH NICE CABINETS & AN ISLAND. BREAKFAST/DINING AREA AND LAUNDRY ROOM WITH PANTRY AREA. YOU WILL LOVE SITTING ON THE SCREENED PORCH OVERLOOKING ONE OF THE MOST GORGEOUS LOTS WITH MATURE TREES AND AWESOME VIEW OF THE LAKE. NICE PIER WITH A COVERED DECK. ALSO INCLUDED IS A DETACHED BUILDING GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING THAT HAS A TIN CEILING, INTERIOR BRICK WALL & ISLAND/BAR AREA. THIS WOULD MAKE A GREAT RESIDENTIAL HOME OR THE IDEAL WEEKEND GETAWAY. CALL LIST AGENT FOR MORE INFORMATION.

