Take a look at these homes on the market in Libby

(Libby, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Libby will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

62 Ibex Way, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,544,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,860 Square Feet | Built in 2007

10 lot subdivision, you will own nine of the lots. Each lot has road, power and telephone. 36 acres total. USFS borders three sides of the property. 3860 sq. ft. post and beam home built in 2008. Attached 676 sq. ft. two car garage insulated and finished. Main floor offers great room, sun room, laundry room, kitchen, powder room and Master bedroom that offers large walk-in tile shower. 600 sq. ft redwood deck. Upper floor offers bedroom suite with full bath, Bedroom, den/office, full bath, bonus room with balcony deck and wet bar. 36'x40' shop that is insulated, finished, heated with bathroom. 40'x48' barn with two 12' lean-to's. Two great wells. Spectacular views of the Cabinet Mountain wilderness. Call Jason Lamar at 406-594-1882, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Brian Todd, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

120 East Oak Street, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Impressive 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Libby. Upon entering this immaculate turn key home you'll notice the open living space with vaulted ceilings and massive wood beams. Everything has been updated within the last few years including flooring, kitchen, paint, roof, and 5 heat pumps. In the downstairs living area, which has a seperate access through the garage, features a large family room with fireplace, nonconforming bedroom and plenty of storage space. The beautifully landscaped outdoor area has a fenced front yard, backyard deck and concrete drive. This is an absolutely a must see! Call Steve McNulty at 406-291-1890 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Steven McNulty, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883

290 Paradise Place, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,549 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Montana at its finest! Formerly used as a Billie Jean Tennis Camp, this 35 acre property features a grand main home with super large living room windows that make you feel like you never left the outdoors. The master bedroom and master bath are on the main floor of the house. An additional bedroom, bathroom, and large office are located on the second floor. The home has a fully equipped day-light basement which includes a bathroom and kitchen.This property has 2 additional Rentals or Guest Houses, a separate Dormitory that can sleep up to 6 people; a 4000-sf shop with an attached apartment, 3 Tennis courts; and a pasture, fenced for horses with a tack room. There's plenty acreage for an owner or developer to build additional Rentals, an Archery range, Indoor horse arena, or other.

For open house information, contact Helen Goucher, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883

36523 U.S. Hwy 2 West, Libby, 59923 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located on the outskirts of Libby. The inviting open floor plan provides comfortable one level living. The large .37 acre lot has a 24'x32' shop for parking your toys, working on hobbies, and storage. Fenced back yard. New exterior paint. Three heat sources, wood, propane, electric.Nice home, check it out today! Call Steve McNulty at 406-291-1890, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Steven McNulty, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883