ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Take a look at these homes on the market in Libby

Libby Digest
Libby Digest
 4 days ago

(Libby, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Libby will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNWU0_0d2ofzPd00

62 Ibex Way, Libby, 59923

3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,544,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,860 Square Feet | Built in 2007

10 lot subdivision, you will own nine of the lots. Each lot has road, power and telephone. 36 acres total. USFS borders three sides of the property. 3860 sq. ft. post and beam home built in 2008. Attached 676 sq. ft. two car garage insulated and finished. Main floor offers great room, sun room, laundry room, kitchen, powder room and Master bedroom that offers large walk-in tile shower. 600 sq. ft redwood deck. Upper floor offers bedroom suite with full bath, Bedroom, den/office, full bath, bonus room with balcony deck and wet bar. 36'x40' shop that is insulated, finished, heated with bathroom. 40'x48' barn with two 12' lean-to's. Two great wells. Spectacular views of the Cabinet Mountain wilderness. Call Jason Lamar at 406-594-1882, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Brian Todd, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22111820)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFR8F_0d2ofzPd00

120 East Oak Street, Libby, 59923

3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Impressive 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Libby. Upon entering this immaculate turn key home you'll notice the open living space with vaulted ceilings and massive wood beams. Everything has been updated within the last few years including flooring, kitchen, paint, roof, and 5 heat pumps. In the downstairs living area, which has a seperate access through the garage, features a large family room with fireplace, nonconforming bedroom and plenty of storage space. The beautifully landscaped outdoor area has a fenced front yard, backyard deck and concrete drive. This is an absolutely a must see! Call Steve McNulty at 406-291-1890 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Steven McNulty, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22113168)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMDFD_0d2ofzPd00

290 Paradise Place, Libby, 59923

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,549 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Montana at its finest! Formerly used as a Billie Jean Tennis Camp, this 35 acre property features a grand main home with super large living room windows that make you feel like you never left the outdoors. The master bedroom and master bath are on the main floor of the house. An additional bedroom, bathroom, and large office are located on the second floor. The home has a fully equipped day-light basement which includes a bathroom and kitchen.This property has 2 additional Rentals or Guest Houses, a separate Dormitory that can sleep up to 6 people; a 4000-sf shop with an attached apartment, 3 Tennis courts; and a pasture, fenced for horses with a tack room. There's plenty acreage for an owner or developer to build additional Rentals, an Archery range, Indoor horse arena, or other.

For open house information, contact Helen Goucher, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109118)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znZKk_0d2ofzPd00

36523 U.S. Hwy 2 West, Libby, 59923

2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located on the outskirts of Libby. The inviting open floor plan provides comfortable one level living. The large .37 acre lot has a 24'x32' shop for parking your toys, working on hobbies, and storage. Fenced back yard. New exterior paint. Three heat sources, wood, propane, electric.Nice home, check it out today! Call Steve McNulty at 406-291-1890, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Steven McNulty, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22112554)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Libby, MT
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Hobbies#X40
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Libby Digest

Libby Digest

Libby, MT
45
Followers
350
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy