ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, TX

Silverton-curious? These homes are on the market

Silverton Times
Silverton Times
 4 days ago

(Silverton, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Silverton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9dfw_0d2ofwlS00

106 Los Lingos Dr, Silverton, 79257

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Life is Better at the Lake! Lake Mackenzie! Watch your stress melt away as you drink your sweet tea on this porch! This is what it's all about! This brand new 3BR 2BA home comes furnished with an open concept living, dining, kitchen area and lots of natural light with the nice windows! Separate west master bedroom and bath have privacy and the two other bedrooms and bath are located on the east. There is a nice storage building on the west side of the lot and then a 2 car carport with storage, cement driveway are on the east but the best thing about this property is the PORCH! OMG the views! and the quality of the builder make this SAFE for all ages, wheelchair accessible, nice shade and plenty of space to entertain and BBQ! You need to come see this one for yourself! Call me today!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2021 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-283)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aRG9_0d2ofwlS00

301 Loretta, Silverton, 79257

3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Have the best house in town with this full remodel in Silverton! This home features an open floor plan with plenty of room outside to enjoy. Nothing left to do here with updates including; roof, windows replaced, plumbing, electrical, garage doors and openers, all flooring, all lighting, HVAC, 6 ft privacy fence, full kitchen with appliances, and full bathroom replaced with granite vanity. Owner financing available.

For open house information, contact David Davenport, Assist-2-Sell, Buyers and Sellers Choice Realty at 806-351-2346

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6577)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8OiK_0d2ofwlS00

176 N Mackenzie Rd, Silverton, 79257

2 Beds 1 Bath | $24,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Canyon View Fixer Upper Special Now Available at Lake Mackenzie near Silverton, TX! Looking for a hideaway? This might just be the place for you! This home has recently been gutted and is ready to be put back the way you want it! There is a permanent structure that is connected to a single wide trailer and also an unfinished basement under the slab. There is a very nice covered front porch with a rock garden, 2 car carport on the property, a garage and another shed for lots of storage. This is a CASH ONLY sale as you do not own the land (99 year lease from the Lake Authority). This home sits on a very large lot, is serviced by propane, has a septic system and all of the metal for a new RED roof! Come and see the CANYON VIEWS!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2021 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-118)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Fh0Y_0d2ofwlS00

801 Pulitzer St, Silverton, 79257

3 Beds 2 Baths | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath older home on a large corner lot in Silverton! Updated with central heat and a/c and carpet over natural hardwood floors. 2 year old roof is in the process of being replaced with a metal roof. Double stall carport and 2 nice size outbuildings in the large chain-link fenced in backyard.

For open house information, contact Tiffani Mason, Street Real Estate at 806-293-9944

Copyright © 2021 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-20-311)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Silverton, TX
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Propane#West Side#Van Pelt Real Estate
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Silverton Times

Silverton Times

Silverton, TX
8
Followers
329
Post
446
Views
ABOUT

With Silverton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy