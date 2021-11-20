Take a look at these homes on the market in Ridgeway

(Ridgeway, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ridgeway will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

18108 W 210Th Street, Ridgeway, 64481 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 2006

One of a kind lake home on Harrison County Lake! Located 9 miles North of Bethany on 4.4 acres with a bonus home that could be used as a bunkhouse. The lake was built in 1994 as a water supply and recreational reservoir. It covers 280 acres and has excellent fish habitat. Hunting is allowed around the lake on the public ground. Facilities at the lake include an accessible fishing jetty, small campground with water and electric hookups, primitive camp sites, shelter house, boat ramp, and two swimming beaches. This home is the only home that has lakefront access. Boating, skiing, and jet skiing are allowed at Harrison County Lake. This earth contact home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open floor concept downstairs. The large living room and kitchen have windows that have great views of the water. Between the 2 car attached garage and the living area is a bonus room that has a stove and sink and was used as a canning kitchen. The property has a swimming pool with a large deck. There is a 30x50 outbuilding with electricity and concrete floor that has large sliding doors on each end. This one of a kind property will not last long!

2000 Alder St., Bethany, 64424 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This 1850 sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & plenty of charm! It sits on a quiet street not too far from downtown Bethany. The house is surrounded by beautiful mature landscaping & a white picket fence. As you walk in the front door, you are greeted with a large living room & dining room. The dining room staircase boasts stunning pine wainscoting & vintage spindling with beautiful hand railing. The main-level is equipped with a laundry room, nice sized bedroom, large dining area & living area, full bathroom, and a very clean eat-in kitchen. In the kitchen the checkered floors & sharp Oak Cabinetry are complimented by stainless steel appliances that include a gas range. On the second level, there are two good sized bedrooms, an office/recreational area & good sized full bathroom. Outside, the house boasts a 17' x 6' front porch & a 31' x 5' back deck. In addition, a new roof was installed in 2019.

107 Cedar Street, Ridgeway, 64481 2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Newly remodeled with a hunting lodge theme. This home located in Ridgeway was a former business that has been transformed into a home. One of the unique characteristics of the home is the large vault with the safe door that was used in the bank that will allow you to lock up guns or other valuables. The home is an open floor concept with the dining room and living room area. A nice gas fireplace is located at one end of the open space. The home is divided into 2 bedrooms with wardrobes for closets. A large office area could be used as a 3rd, non-conforming bedroom if needed. The kitchen is smaller, but very functional. The 2 bathrooms are half baths with a sink and toilet in each and a separate space has the walk-in shower. The large yard is over an acre in size and has plenty of space if you wanted to build a workshop or large garage. A small storage building is located behind the home and is in good shape. Located close to Interstate 35, this home would be the perfect base camp for hunters.

1009 South Street, Bethany, 64424 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,658 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy small town living in this well maintained ranch home. 3bed/1.5bath with added bonus room in basement. Attached 2 car garage. Recently updated, new roof and siding.

