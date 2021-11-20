Check out these homes for sale in Abiquiu now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abiquiu, NM

 4 days ago

(Abiquiu, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Abiquiu. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hP0rR_0d2ofu0000

230 County Rd 155, Abiquiu, 87510

2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Mobile Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1995

8.27 acre lot with plenty of building space off paved road, gorgeous mountain views. Single wide mobile home on lot, needs work and not on permanent foundation. Status of septic and well unknown, may require electric transformer but electric at lot line. Seller will remove if Buyer would prefer. Sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Alexandra Stone, Blackstone Realty at 505-310-4545

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202100460)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9qMI_0d2ofu0000

405 County Road 155, Abiquiu, 87510

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,108 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome to Abiquiu. A land that offers peace and tranquility. This beautiful Rasta constructed home has a wonderful walled courtyard and a long portal to welcome guests or to sit and enjoy the sounds of nature throughout the day and night. A chef kitchen, nice private office space, and a large living room with a corner fireplace are very welcoming. There are 3 bedrooms and three baths. Two bedrooms have a back door patio, a perfect place to enjoy the sunrise, sunsets, and night skies. The entire home is tiled except for the screen patio that has colored concrete. The screened patio is an amazing place to lounge or dine throughout the year. It overlooks the grasslands that border the 609 feet of river frontage. The Chama River flows along the southern boundary of this incredible parcel of land. There is an acequia as one enters the property. The 30 acres of land and 25 Acre feet of irrigation water rights, water the existing pastures/ grassland. The future vegetation or use of the land would be up to the new owner. So many possibilities for a land that is not lacking for water, Where there is water there is life and all the dreams that can come true. There is a huge barn/garage for all the toys one would want or need. Enjoy the shade provided by the enormous cottonwood trees, as one enters the property and also line the riverbank. So much to say about this home and land, riverbed and shore, but one needs to experience it in person and let the mind plan its future.

For open house information, contact Emery Maez, The Maez Group at 505-469-0546

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202102354)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziHr1_0d2ofu0000

10 Mission Place, Abiquiu, 87510

2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Don't miss out on this wonderfully sited modular home on over six acres! Sit on the expansive front deck watch a beautiful New Mexico sunset over the Chama Valley. Appreciate the view of Pedernal and the landscape which inspired Georgia O'Keeffe. The silence is breathtaking. From the front door, step out to explore miles of dirt roads. In spring and summer, an abundance of cacti and desert wildflowers provide a spark of color on the surrounding mesas. All of the porches have spectacular views. The views from the windows look like an O'Keeffe painting. The woodstove keeps the house cozy and warm. The garden is already planted, and the chicken coop only needs chickens. The property is fenced and has a one acre dog run. Let this home be your haven and escape from the world.

For open house information, contact Susan Lumley, New Mexico Real Estate Group at 505-428-6633

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103035)

With Abiquiu Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

