Parksville, KY

House hunt Parksville: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Parksville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Parksville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

223 Maple Avenue, Danville, 40422

3 Beds 3 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,327 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Beauty, character and history abound in this bright, airy and ever-so classic early 1900s Cape Cod. Located on one of Danville's most desirable streets, neighboring Centre College's campus, this well-appointed historic home offers all of the conveniences of downtown living. Enjoy the Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings in the summertime, or stroll to Millennium Park in the afternoons and enjoy the walking trails. Minutes to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center and all Danville has to offer... here, the possibilities are endless! With 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and over 4,000 square feet, this beautiful, yet liveable floor plan offers plenty of room to spread out. The first floor master suite (bedroom, bathroom and laundry all together) boasts a stunning vaulted ceiling, and is privately nestled along the backside of the house -- plenty far away from the other two upstairs bedrooms. Upstairs, those bedrooms share a GORGEOUS, recently-renovated full bath with a stylish vanity, marble tops and a subway tiled tub/shower. And the stunning kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances is spilling with TONS of natural light and includes an open

309 East Third Street, Perryville, 40468

4 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,354 Square Feet | Built in None

For Sale by Agent/Owner: This home has many possibilities, currently used as investment property. Upstairs serves as 1 bedroom, 1 full bath efficiency apartment with separate utilities and exterior entrance. The main level boasts large rooms with original hardwood floors and doors. 2 full bathrooms and large laundry/mudroom. Galley style kitchen. Located in the heart of historic Perryville. Within walking distance to post office, churches and local cafe.

182 Madison Avenue, Danville, 40422

5 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,606 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Brick Ranch, 5 bedrooms, 2 full bath, mother-in-law suite and main level bedrooms and laundry room.. This home has had updated bedrooms and bathrooms, all fresh paint and new flooring..Move in ready !

0000 River Ridge Dr, Danville, 40422

0 Bed 0 Bath | $835,000 | Manufactured Home | 1 Square Feet | Built in None

Investment packages includes 9 rented mobile homes; 1 mobile home not rented, 2 vacant lots. Property is located in both Garrard and Lincoln Counties. All mobile homes have been converted to real property and are currently rented from 650-800 per month. The mobile home not rented needs perk test. Addresses are attached.

