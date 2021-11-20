Top homes for sale in Buxton

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Buxton, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Buxton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

39220 Island Creek Court, Avon, 27936

4 Beds 3 Baths | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in None

Island Storm located in Island Creek is location location! Owners & Guest can easily access shallow waters for the many water sport activities available today. If you prefer a day at the beach, not to worry, it is within walking distance, as is dining and shopping. With a pool on premises, it is truly a location that the entire family or guest can enjoy. Island Storm has been a great rental and is available to be your new home at the beach. Come and see it for your self!

56154 Elizabeth Avenue, Hatteras, 27943

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Opportunity to be in the Quiet, and Laid Back Hatteras Estates! This Beautiful and well loved 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is just a short walk away to all of your favorite Hatteras Beaches, Marinas, Restaurants, and Shopping. Enjoy the Breathtaking view of the Sound and Private Marina from your front deck. If you love Fishing, easy access for Boating, or just want a little piece of paradise in Hatteras.... This is the house for you!!!

40068 Harbor Road, Avon, 27915

4 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,096 Square Feet | Built in None

This tastefully and mindfully built home has it all! Unending views with large tiled porches equipped with gas hookup for outdoor heat, cooking and entertaining year round. The home flows beautifully with a master suite, walk in closet, large master bath and private porch on the top level. As well, 2 additional bedrooms and bath on the 3rd floor. Mid level includes a half bath and potting area on one side and a wet bar and large walk in pantry on the other side of the home. Both are convenient to the well equipped kitchen. The kitchen boast a commercial gas range/oven, plenty of storage and has a second dining area for less formal, or more intimate meals. The bottom floor is where you'll find the guest suite and access to the storage or workroom. The workroom has an independent access from the back of the home as well. Each room is equipped for a ceiling fan hookup if you desire, and has an in house sound system. The 8 ft french doors and windows are Anderson Stomrwatch series for added assurance. This beautiful home is a must see.

51517 Nc 12 Highway, Frisco, 27936

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS UNFINISHED HOME IS AN INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY!! While originally built in 1959, this home has been completely rebuilt - this is virtually a brand new but unfinished building. Currently designed to be a duplex with 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a galley kitchen in each unit (with separate entrances) for a total of 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 kitchens. Property meets the zoning duplex requirements and has an engineered firewall plan. The area under the house has been built to contain 3 partitions/separate entrances for 2 laundry rooms and one party kitchen for outdoor entertaining. The new air handlers are out of the way and located in the attic to make the design feel spacious inside and provides potential for EXCELLENT rental income. Having an unfinished interior also provides the opportunity for a buyer to easily convert this property back to a single family home. This LARGE 24,000 SqFt lot backs up to NC State land that will remain undeveloped, ensuring privacy and beautiful views and is just a 4 minute drive to ramp 49 for beautiful beach access! Additionally, being located on NC 12, this property is also a potential commercial opportunity! THE POSSIBILITIES FOR THIS PROPERTY ARE ENDLESS! Don't miss out on this opportunity...come and visit today!!! **See Associated Docs for a complete list of Seller Improvements.

