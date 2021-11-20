ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, WI

Check out these Livingston homes on the market

Livingston News Alert
Livingston News Alert
 4 days ago

(Livingston, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Livingston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eLww_0d2ofows00

1740 Madison St, Fennimore, 53809

6 Beds 4 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,368 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Simple conversion to single family by reopening a doorway to second floor stairs. 4 to 6 bedrooms as single family depending on how you set it up. Currently 4 Units: Main level, 1316 Sq. Ft., $625 per month, 4 BR, large living room & kitchen, full bath, forced air natural gas heat, central air, garage. Second floor, 1020 Sq. Ft. $525 per month, 2 BR, large living room & kitchen, full bath, forced air natural gas heat, central air, garage. Basement, 432 Sq. Ft. $400 per month, studio, large living room, kitchen, 3/4 bath, electric heat. Garage unit makes for great guest quarters; 600 Sq. Ft. $435 per month, studio, large living room, kitchen, full bath, natural gas heat, garage. Other half of garage is 3 parking stalls. Take a closer look today.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Miles, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-822-4700

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1923127)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5ZiX_0d2ofows00

12950 2Nd St, Fennimore, 53809

1 Bed 1 Bath | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1900

More pictures to come- No showings until Tues 10/5. 26'x50' home with 2 heating units, 1/2 bath with newer roof that has been used for storage only for many years. Currently has a shared well and septic with adjoining home(12954 2nd St Fennimore)New buyer will need to install own septic and seller to provide shared well agreement. Seller to have Auction before closing to remove all personal items. Buyer can purchase 1 tax parcel or BOTH(consists of a 5 lots total). Measurements are est for home is FULL-buyer to measure if wanting exact.

For open house information, contact Sandy Wilkinson, Tim Slack Auction & Realty, LLC-Lancaster at 608-723-4020

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1921124)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9x7Q_0d2ofows00

406 Dodgeville St, Highland, 53543

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in ready home! 3 bedroom 2 bath newly updated home on a large lot nestled in the Village of Highland. Enter the home by stepping into an enclosed porch where you can hang your coat and remove your shoes before you enter the large main floor living room and family room. A perfect place to relax is in the master bedroom with master bath. Upstairs has new windows. This updated home sits on .63 acres with a garden shed and fruit trees.

For open house information, contact Brandi Ruf Wepking, All American Real Estate, LLC at 608-987-3300

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1922716)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzUlw_0d2ofows00

4292 Ideal Rd, Fennimore, 53809

3 Beds 2 Baths | $539,000 | Farm | 2,104 Square Feet | Built in None

Remodeled country home & 5 outbuildings located on 8 secluded acres. House is tastefully updated with beautiful views, A 23x23 great room & lots of windows provide natural lighting throughout the house. Words & pictures do not justify all the beauty & character. You must come and see for yourself. 5 out buildings include a 46x72 garage, 30x70 storage building, 62x88 barn with 13x15 heated milkhouse with 1/2 bath and a 40x58 lean to. And the beautiful 45x80 shed has 38x45 Shop that is heated, has concrete floor, 14' tall OH doors, and a crane lift. A fenced in cattle barn is also included. The buildings currently are rented out annually to businesses and as storage units to provide some income. Land will be surveyed prior to closing.

For open house information, contact Jerry Adametz, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-822-4700

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1906457)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Highland, WI
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Family Room#Windows#Cattle#X50#Llc
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Livingston News Alert

Livingston News Alert

Livingston, WI
39
Followers
389
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Livingston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy