Check out these Livingston homes on the market

(Livingston, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Livingston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1740 Madison St, Fennimore, 53809 6 Beds 4 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,368 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Simple conversion to single family by reopening a doorway to second floor stairs. 4 to 6 bedrooms as single family depending on how you set it up. Currently 4 Units: Main level, 1316 Sq. Ft., $625 per month, 4 BR, large living room & kitchen, full bath, forced air natural gas heat, central air, garage. Second floor, 1020 Sq. Ft. $525 per month, 2 BR, large living room & kitchen, full bath, forced air natural gas heat, central air, garage. Basement, 432 Sq. Ft. $400 per month, studio, large living room, kitchen, 3/4 bath, electric heat. Garage unit makes for great guest quarters; 600 Sq. Ft. $435 per month, studio, large living room, kitchen, full bath, natural gas heat, garage. Other half of garage is 3 parking stalls. Take a closer look today.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Miles, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-822-4700

12950 2Nd St, Fennimore, 53809 1 Bed 1 Bath | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1900

More pictures to come- No showings until Tues 10/5. 26'x50' home with 2 heating units, 1/2 bath with newer roof that has been used for storage only for many years. Currently has a shared well and septic with adjoining home(12954 2nd St Fennimore)New buyer will need to install own septic and seller to provide shared well agreement. Seller to have Auction before closing to remove all personal items. Buyer can purchase 1 tax parcel or BOTH(consists of a 5 lots total). Measurements are est for home is FULL-buyer to measure if wanting exact.

For open house information, contact Sandy Wilkinson, Tim Slack Auction & Realty, LLC-Lancaster at 608-723-4020

406 Dodgeville St, Highland, 53543 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in ready home! 3 bedroom 2 bath newly updated home on a large lot nestled in the Village of Highland. Enter the home by stepping into an enclosed porch where you can hang your coat and remove your shoes before you enter the large main floor living room and family room. A perfect place to relax is in the master bedroom with master bath. Upstairs has new windows. This updated home sits on .63 acres with a garden shed and fruit trees.

For open house information, contact Brandi Ruf Wepking, All American Real Estate, LLC at 608-987-3300

4292 Ideal Rd, Fennimore, 53809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $539,000 | Farm | 2,104 Square Feet | Built in None

Remodeled country home & 5 outbuildings located on 8 secluded acres. House is tastefully updated with beautiful views, A 23x23 great room & lots of windows provide natural lighting throughout the house. Words & pictures do not justify all the beauty & character. You must come and see for yourself. 5 out buildings include a 46x72 garage, 30x70 storage building, 62x88 barn with 13x15 heated milkhouse with 1/2 bath and a 40x58 lean to. And the beautiful 45x80 shed has 38x45 Shop that is heated, has concrete floor, 14' tall OH doors, and a crane lift. A fenced in cattle barn is also included. The buildings currently are rented out annually to businesses and as storage units to provide some income. Land will be surveyed prior to closing.

For open house information, contact Jerry Adametz, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-822-4700