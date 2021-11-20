Take a look at these homes on the Pittsburg market now

(Pittsburg, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pittsburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1104 Halls Stream Road, Pittsburg, 03592 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2017

5091c Come see this nice 4 bedroom 2 bath 2017 manufactured home with additional bedroom added. Nice private 1(+/_)acre lot. Spacious 2 car garage to keep your toys . Located on beautiful Halls Stream Rd with ATV access. Enjoy the Livingroom with gas fireplace and nice open floor plan including kitchen/dining room. There has been an additional 10x14 4th bedroom/bonus room added to the back. Separate laundry room. Enjoy country privacy on your spacious front deck. Great for year round living or a nice 2nd home to get away from it all.

For open house information, contact Teresa Collins, Raymond E. Davis Real Estate at 603-237-4400

43 Kingfield Road, Pittsburg, 03592 2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Come enjoy all that Pittsburg, NH has to offer from this great location! This meticulously cared for, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2017 Manufactured Mobile home is situated on 5.71+/- acres. A front entry room has been built on in addition to a storage room. The main part of this home is open concept kitchen, dining room, living room. There is a bonus room that is currently being used as an office. And a laundry room! Off the main bedroom is a large bathroom with a walk in closet. This home will come with the self starting generator that is a great feature to have in the Great North Woods! Direct ATV & Snowmobile access! A must see! 5135c

For open house information, contact Kristie Champagne, Raymond E. Davis Real Estate at 603-237-4400

609 West Road, Clarksville, 03592 1 Bed 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Country comfort is calling in Clarksville! This private log cabin is situated on 11.75 acres and has a generator, 24 x 70 2 story barn with wood stove on a slab and several small outbuildings. The winding driveway leads to peace and quiet; enjoy your morning coffee from the 16 x 30 deck or it is a great entertaining space. The first floor features kitchen/living/dining with half bath. Upstairs is the bedroom and full bath with a catwalk leading to a private deck. Downstairs features 2 smaller rooms for office/den/family room and plenty of storage. The garage enters the house from here, so you can stay dry as you unload. The Large dry barn is just amazing...plenty of room for your equipment, work shop, play room - it's large enough for all the above. The oversized garage door will handle your large equipment. Come enjoy all the recreational amenities the north country has to offer! The town of Clarksville will still plow your driveway!

For open house information, contact Valerie Loopley, RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty/Colebrook at 603-752-0003

64 Merrill Road, Pittsburg, 03592 2 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1980

5177-C Looking to move to Pittsburg or have that special getaway here it is. This property located near First Lake on Merrill Road is waiting for you. The home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a loft area, Cathedral ceilings in the living room, hardwood floors through out the main living area, and carpet on the upper area floor. A two car garage in the basement area gives you room for your vehicles and/or your toys and a shop/storage area that could be finished and made into a family room or more sleeping area. There is a wood shed and a storage shed located on the property to store your yard maintenance equipment or your toys. The plumbing, electrical, heating system and roof were all replaced in 2009. There is currently snow machine access from this property. Don't wait this one won't last.

For open house information, contact Wayne FRIZZELL, Raymond E. Davis Real Estate at 603-237-4400