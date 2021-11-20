ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodosia, MO

Check out these homes for sale in Theodosia now

Theodosia Digest
Theodosia Digest
 4 days ago

(Theodosia, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Theodosia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSot6_0d2ofmBQ00

205 Hummingbird Lane, Kissee Mills, 65680

1 Bed 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,169 Square Feet | Built in 1955

FULLY FURNISHED! Come Enjoy this Newly Updated Weekend Getaway! Just 1/2 mile to the Beaver Creek Park on Bull Shoals Lake. Its Simply Adorable! Upgraded Kitchen & Bath. New Wood Flooring. New Front Porch Addition. Room for your Boat on the Side of the home. All Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Pots & Pans, and Furniture Stay. Showers on both the Main & Lower Levels. Shut off Valves for the literally everything in the house for easy Winterization or Extended time away. The Owners thought of Everything. Just Bring your Clothes and You are Ready to Go. So...What are you Waiting For??? Come Enjoy the ''Good Life'' here in Kissee Mills!!!!

For open house information, contact Scott Fraker, Weichert, REALTORS - Good Life at 417-338-4500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60190392)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVOGw_0d2ofmBQ00

1581 Lakeway, Kissee Mills, 65680

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Manufactured On Land | 2,491 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Looking for a home near Branson with room to roam. Check out this all one level, open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen for easy entertaining and sliding door out to the extra large deck overlooking the spacious back yard. The kitchen has ample storage and comes with all appliances and has a pantry. Complete with paved, circle driveway, covered front porch, oversized 3 car garage/workshop with built in work areas, extra fridge, freezer & it is heated with a built in propane heater. Extra storage shed, makes this a great home for all ages.

For open house information, contact Carolyn S. Mayhew, Mayhew Realty Group LLC at 417-319-6955

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60201788)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRLLY_0d2ofmBQ00

2097 Mc 8041, Peel, 72668

5 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,008 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing five bedroom, two bathroom home on 30 ac m/l. Large back deck to enjoy the wildlife with plenty of room for your outdoor toys! Metal roof and new flooring put in 2019. Open kitchen, living room, and dining room with beautiful wood beams. A custom staircase leads to a large master bedroom with master bathroom. All bedrooms are large with great closet space. Tons of character throughout the home with storage space. Two car detached garage with shop. Just minutes to Bull Shoals Lake!

For open house information, contact Telicia Wade-Perry, ERA Doty Real Estate at 870-935-0731

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21034737)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVOft_0d2ofmBQ00

139 Cloverdale Circle, Theodosia, 65761

2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Mobile Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Bull Shoals Lake on your mind? If you have wanted to own a property near the lake, to take your family and enjoy making new memories, look no further ! Here is an affordable getaway property in the Bass Record Capital of Missouri!! Within Minutes of the Lake. Enjoy the day out on the lake, then relax on your covered front porch, you can see the lake through the trees of the beautiful Ozark mountains while sipping your coffee or sweet tea!!! Cute and Cozy on the inside with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Schedule your showing quick before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Rachel Maples, Old World Realty, LLC at 417-818-1237

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60196886)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Theodosia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Branson, MO
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Heater#Kitchen Bath#New Wood Flooring#New Front Porch Addition#Washer Dryer#Pots Pans#The Main Lower#Mayhew Realty Group Llc
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Theodosia Digest

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia, MO
40
Followers
398
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy