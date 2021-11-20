Check out these homes for sale in Theodosia now

(Theodosia, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Theodosia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

205 Hummingbird Lane, Kissee Mills, 65680 1 Bed 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,169 Square Feet | Built in 1955

FULLY FURNISHED! Come Enjoy this Newly Updated Weekend Getaway! Just 1/2 mile to the Beaver Creek Park on Bull Shoals Lake. Its Simply Adorable! Upgraded Kitchen & Bath. New Wood Flooring. New Front Porch Addition. Room for your Boat on the Side of the home. All Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Pots & Pans, and Furniture Stay. Showers on both the Main & Lower Levels. Shut off Valves for the literally everything in the house for easy Winterization or Extended time away. The Owners thought of Everything. Just Bring your Clothes and You are Ready to Go. So...What are you Waiting For??? Come Enjoy the ''Good Life'' here in Kissee Mills!!!!

For open house information, contact Scott Fraker, Weichert, REALTORS - Good Life at 417-338-4500

1581 Lakeway, Kissee Mills, 65680 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Manufactured On Land | 2,491 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Looking for a home near Branson with room to roam. Check out this all one level, open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen for easy entertaining and sliding door out to the extra large deck overlooking the spacious back yard. The kitchen has ample storage and comes with all appliances and has a pantry. Complete with paved, circle driveway, covered front porch, oversized 3 car garage/workshop with built in work areas, extra fridge, freezer & it is heated with a built in propane heater. Extra storage shed, makes this a great home for all ages.

For open house information, contact Carolyn S. Mayhew, Mayhew Realty Group LLC at 417-319-6955

2097 Mc 8041, Peel, 72668 5 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,008 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing five bedroom, two bathroom home on 30 ac m/l. Large back deck to enjoy the wildlife with plenty of room for your outdoor toys! Metal roof and new flooring put in 2019. Open kitchen, living room, and dining room with beautiful wood beams. A custom staircase leads to a large master bedroom with master bathroom. All bedrooms are large with great closet space. Tons of character throughout the home with storage space. Two car detached garage with shop. Just minutes to Bull Shoals Lake!

For open house information, contact Telicia Wade-Perry, ERA Doty Real Estate at 870-935-0731

139 Cloverdale Circle, Theodosia, 65761 2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Mobile Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Bull Shoals Lake on your mind? If you have wanted to own a property near the lake, to take your family and enjoy making new memories, look no further ! Here is an affordable getaway property in the Bass Record Capital of Missouri!! Within Minutes of the Lake. Enjoy the day out on the lake, then relax on your covered front porch, you can see the lake through the trees of the beautiful Ozark mountains while sipping your coffee or sweet tea!!! Cute and Cozy on the inside with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Schedule your showing quick before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Rachel Maples, Old World Realty, LLC at 417-818-1237