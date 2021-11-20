Take a look at these homes on the market in Great River

(Great River, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Great River will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

71 Smith Lane, Medford, 11763 4 Beds 3 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new construction built by Premier Long Island Builder! Ready to move-in as fast as a resale. A Floor Plan you will fall in love with, offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 2 cars attached garage. Mud room, Coat closet, Half bath, Formal dining room, Spacious Kitchen, Family room, Living room, Laundry area, all easily accessible on the first floor! Master Suite with walk in closet and your own bathroom on the second floor, along with 3 other spacious bedrooms and another full bath! Unlike other new constructions, builder is including all appliances including washer and dryer. Full Attics with pull down stairs, Central AC, Asphalt driveway & much more! Why buy a used home when you can be the original owner of a brand new one?!? And wait! For a limited time ONLY seller is waiving new construction fees! That means no transfer taxes, no utility hook up fees, no junk fees to you! Hurry in! THIS IS THE LAST ONE WE HAVE LEFT!

709 S 6Th Street, Lindenhurst, 11757 2 Beds 1 Bath | $438,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Calling all boaters! This beautiful WATERFRONT completely renovated home has everything you need. All you need to bring is your boat and your jetski. This two story home features new floors, new windows, new siding, new bathroom and kitchen. This home was lifted and renovated in 2014. The crawl space underneath the home is over 5 feet tall, clean and dry as a whistle. There is a deck on the back of the home perfect to enjoy the WATERVIEW with your morning coffee. Gas Cooking. The electric is upgraded and 150amp. This home also features A garage and a half, plenty of room for water skiis and bicycles. The Nevian instant new boiler is the icing on the cake. All the fresh air is included.

43 Hamlet Drive, Commack, 11725 4 Beds 4 Baths | $899,999 | Townhouse | 3,700 Square Feet | Built in 1994

The wait is over! Hamlet Turnberry townhome with master on the main floor. End unit nestled in a privately landscaped backyard on the 18th fairway, with new paver patio. Open floor plan with hardwood floors, updated center island kitchen, den w bar, barreled ceilings and custom gas fire place in living room. 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the second floor. Huge basement with endless possibilities, 9 foot ceilings and plenty of storage. Basement has plumbing and equipment in place for a bathroom and central AC.

413 Birchwood Road, Medford, 11763 2 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Come See This 1,100 SqFt 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Carlton Model Townhouse Style Condo Including CAC, Hi Hats, Gas Heat & Cooking, Many Updates, Adjacent To Parking With Cable & Water Included In Monthly Maintenance And Taxes Of Only $2,854.02 After Star Rebate.

