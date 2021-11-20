ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy, TX

Happy-curious? These homes are on the market

Happy News Watch
 4 days ago

(Happy, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Happy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCHoB_0d2ofkPy00

1347 Us Hwy 87, Tulia, 79088

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Wonderful Country Home Located in Swisher County and sits on 5.5 ACRES is up FOR SALE! This 3BR 2BA Brick home has just been totally remodeled and included a metal roof, newer windows, brand new HVAC system, updated bathrooms and kitchen and has a dedicated utility room, oversized double car garage, cellar, personal well, newer septic system, lots of storage, a fenced in backyard, established trees, sits on the pavement and has endless possibilities when it comes to planning your dream shop or horse pens! Call today to see this home or any others!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2021 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-256)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cADGz_0d2ofkPy00

408 6Th, Tulia, 79088

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Two bedroom, one bath home with a carport and spacious backyard. Two storage buildings and a wooden fence. One slot carport. Established vegetation. Tulia is between Amarillo and Lubbock and also between Plainview and Canyon. This location is convenient to access those towns.

For open house information, contact Debbie Criswell, Criswell Real Estate, LLC at 806-418-1249

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6558)

See more property details

Happy, TX
ABOUT

With Happy News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

