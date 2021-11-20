Take a look at these homes on the Alamo market now

(Alamo, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alamo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

943 Higbee Ranch Lane, Alamo, 89001 7 Beds 6 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,988 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Amazing Ranch 1 hour north of Vegas!! Check out this massive and updated 3 story ranch in beautiful Alamo NV! This ranch offers a HUGE kitchen, stone countertops throughout, basement with media room that has a private entrance, separate laundry, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and full kitchen. 7 Bedrooms with 2 optional dens to create 9 private rooms!! This is a great space that could be used for multi-generational living, rental property, or Air BnB. The possibilities are endless. Deck and lower porch allow you to enjoy the views from your backyard and enjoy entertaining in the above ground pool, work out area, or protected play space. You won't want to miss seeing this one for yourself! You can have the best of both worlds with quiet country living and the close conveniences and excitement of Las Vegas!! You can't find this much house and property in Vegas for the price!

For open house information, contact Rochelle Dolan, Wardley Real Estate at 702-256-4900

385 Ferris Road, Alamo, 89001 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,030,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful ranch home on 30 acres total. See MLS#'s2198245 and 2198248. This listing plus those lots total $1,265,000. Horse property with pasture, irrigation, high capacity well, an additional 25 acre lot is available. Energy efficient with solar water heated baseboard vents. Custom hickory cabinets, window sills and lite fixtures throughout. Marble walk in shower and vanities in the master bath. Maintenance free exterior siding and metal roof. The stone on the exterior walls is Alamo Breccia, Google that for an interesting story. Views to die for. Sweet water well produces 17 gpm. Irrigated pasture. Access from Hwy 93 or Richardville Road. One of the parcels is 2.81 acres next to a commercial zoned property. Photo #42 shows a yellow border. 11 lots totaling 30 acres+- containing the home, well, irrigated pasture and excellent view lots for $1,265,000. The green border is an off grid parcel of 25 acres+- available for $50,000. All details to be verified by Buyer Agent.

For open house information, contact Leland Zabriskie, Signature Real Estate Group at 702-799-9598