Seligman, AZ

Seligman-curious? These homes are on the market

Seligman News Beat
Seligman News Beat
 4 days ago

(Seligman, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Seligman. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

43180 N Elk Flat Trail, Seligman, 86337

4 Beds 2 Baths | $340,500 | 1,783 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Come enjoy the great Arizona life with your horses and farm animals. This spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath house is just waiting for your special touch. You will enjoy the convenience of power and a well. All of this sits on a beautiful 36 acre lot. That is fully fenced at a great location with great potential. RV hookups

58180 N Calle Isabel --, Seligman, 86337

2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,000 | Mobile Home | 900 Square Feet | Built in 2000

1.48 acres unaffixed mobile with addition. 2bd 1ba - Great opportunity for some sweat equity. Seller does not have title to the mobile home.

39725 W Infinity Way, Seligman, 86337

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1991

A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH ! This house has a great floor plan. Just need paint and flooring. 3 nice sized bd rms and bath on one end and master suite on other. Family rm, dining and living rm combo, eat in kitchen. Best of all it has a well and is on totally fenced 38.77 acres. The well is solar powered with a 2500 gallon hold tank in pump house. The property is ready for gardens/horses/chickens/goats what ever you want on your ranch there is enough room for all. The property borders state land on 2 sides. The home is powered by a Kohler 20K propane generator. 500 gallon owned propane tank. Gorgeous view of cross mountain and surrounding ridges. 2 RV hook ups. The roads are maintained by Sierra Verde Ranch POA. This has a great start to a beautiful dream!

22300 W Picacho Avenue, Seligman, 86337

2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Charming home in Northern Arizona, only one block from famous Rt 66, new septic system, new electrical, double lot size, landscaped yard with irrigation, newly remodeled kitchen with granite like counter tops, new cabinets, flooring, 2 RV gates, On electric, gas, city water,, completely fenced, 3work shop, chicken coop, 2 wind generators, matures apple trees, cherry tree, covered patio, custom eat-in breakfast corner bench with storage, security doors, ceiling fans, 2nd bedroom w/office, fresh pained inside, laundry room sink mud room, walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. 1-2 hours away from Prescott, Flagstaff, Grand Canyon, Vegas.

ABOUT

With Seligman News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

