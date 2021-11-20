Top homes for sale in Meadview

(Meadview, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Meadview than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1178 W Echo Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Looking for a nice place to get away or retire, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath is waiting just for you. Perched high on a hill with glorious pastel sunsets and the shade of pine trees. Makes you feel like you are in the woods enjoying the vista. Home has covered front patio with built in seating area and new wood stairs. When you come through the front door you will be greeted with new flooring, lighting, modern appliances including new on demand hot water heater. Move in ready. Call for appointment today. Home is a short 20 minute drive from the Grand Canyon Skywalk, 9 miles to the boat launch for all your outdoor water sports, and 2 hours from Vegas. This is an HOA lot with amenities to the Pool, Miniature Golf, BBQ area, Tennis/Pickleball Courts, pool table, shuffle board, and use of the auditorium for family or friend gatherings. If you love to explore, you can take your 4 wheeler through the wonderful trails in the area while exploring old mines.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Rosen, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

45 E Silver Creek Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,999 | Manufactured Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home on over 1/3 of an acre and just minutes away from Lake Mead! This property features an all new kitchen with brand new stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, cabinets and butcher block countertops. New vinyl wood flooring, carpet and paint throughout the home along with all new windows, AC and heater. All new master bath with large walk-in shower and dual sinks with sliding barn doors. Guest bathroom was all remodeled as well. Incredible views of the Grand Canyon from your new front deck. Bring the whole family with two RV hookups for their motorhomes. Property includes the entrance to the Meadview Community Center and pool with a low yearly fee.

For open house information, contact Kerri Pearce, KG Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-718-6211

555 W Haystack Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Site Built Stucco Home is Clean, Clean, Clean. Move in Ready. Located on a corner of a Cul-de-Sac with Pine Trees. All Electric w/200amp service. Paved Roads with Easy Access. Room to add a small Garage or Carport. Open Floor Plan with Ceramic Tile Flooring. Ceiling Fans throughout. Tile Counter Tops in Kitchen. All Appliances stay including Washer & Dryer. New Dishwasher & New Built-in Microwave. Come and Enjoy all that Meadview has to Offer. Access to Clubhouse with Pool and Tennis Court. South Cove Launch Ramp on Lake Mead just minutes away. Quad Trails abound. Near West Rim of the Grand Canyon.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Howard, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

95 W Grand Wash Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This little gem wont last long!! Close to store and restaurants in Meadview. Nice open floor plan with split bedrooms. New septic, pellet stove and ceiling fans thru-out. Property is entirely fenced and has several small storage buildings.

For open house information, contact Sherri Merriwether, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert at 928-753-0430