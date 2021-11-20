ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadview, AZ

Top homes for sale in Meadview

Meadview News Watch
Meadview News Watch
 4 days ago

(Meadview, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Meadview than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsCW6_0d2off0L00

1178 W Echo Drive, Meadview, 86444

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Looking for a nice place to get away or retire, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath is waiting just for you. Perched high on a hill with glorious pastel sunsets and the shade of pine trees. Makes you feel like you are in the woods enjoying the vista. Home has covered front patio with built in seating area and new wood stairs. When you come through the front door you will be greeted with new flooring, lighting, modern appliances including new on demand hot water heater. Move in ready. Call for appointment today. Home is a short 20 minute drive from the Grand Canyon Skywalk, 9 miles to the boat launch for all your outdoor water sports, and 2 hours from Vegas. This is an HOA lot with amenities to the Pool, Miniature Golf, BBQ area, Tennis/Pickleball Courts, pool table, shuffle board, and use of the auditorium for family or friend gatherings. If you love to explore, you can take your 4 wheeler through the wonderful trails in the area while exploring old mines.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Rosen, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-987274)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wD3lj_0d2off0L00

45 E Silver Creek Drive, Meadview, 86444

3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,999 | Manufactured Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home on over 1/3 of an acre and just minutes away from Lake Mead! This property features an all new kitchen with brand new stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, cabinets and butcher block countertops. New vinyl wood flooring, carpet and paint throughout the home along with all new windows, AC and heater. All new master bath with large walk-in shower and dual sinks with sliding barn doors. Guest bathroom was all remodeled as well. Incredible views of the Grand Canyon from your new front deck. Bring the whole family with two RV hookups for their motorhomes. Property includes the entrance to the Meadview Community Center and pool with a low yearly fee.

For open house information, contact Kerri Pearce, KG Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-718-6211

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-985616)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3ytj_0d2off0L00

555 W Haystack Drive, Meadview, 86444

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Site Built Stucco Home is Clean, Clean, Clean. Move in Ready. Located on a corner of a Cul-de-Sac with Pine Trees. All Electric w/200amp service. Paved Roads with Easy Access. Room to add a small Garage or Carport. Open Floor Plan with Ceramic Tile Flooring. Ceiling Fans throughout. Tile Counter Tops in Kitchen. All Appliances stay including Washer & Dryer. New Dishwasher & New Built-in Microwave. Come and Enjoy all that Meadview has to Offer. Access to Clubhouse with Pool and Tennis Court. South Cove Launch Ramp on Lake Mead just minutes away. Quad Trails abound. Near West Rim of the Grand Canyon.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Howard, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-979729)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wm4xg_0d2off0L00

95 W Grand Wash Drive, Meadview, 86444

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This little gem wont last long!! Close to store and restaurants in Meadview. Nice open floor plan with split bedrooms. New septic, pellet stove and ceiling fans thru-out. Property is entirely fenced and has several small storage buildings.

For open house information, contact Sherri Merriwether, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert at 928-753-0430

Copyright © 2021 Western Arizona Realtors Data Exchange. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARDEXAZ-985563)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meadview, AZ
City
Kingman, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Realty One Group#Wood Flooring#Hoa#Tennis Pickleball Courts#Ac
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Meadview News Watch

Meadview News Watch

Meadview, AZ
9
Followers
285
Post
815
Views
ABOUT

With Meadview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy