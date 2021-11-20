ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee Springs, AL

Check out these Coffee Springs homes on the market

Coffee Springs Updates
Coffee Springs Updates
 4 days ago

(Coffee Springs, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coffee Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSRcV_0d2ofe7c00

108 Dauphin Street, Enterprise, 36330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,267 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Showings are on hold for the time being.

For open house information, contact PHILIP W DANA, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503968)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hcv6F_0d2ofe7c00

116 Wesley Drive, Enterprise, 36330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Investors only. Requires 48 hour notice.

For open house information, contact PHILIP W DANA, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503793)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YBCU_0d2ofe7c00

109 Peregrine Way, Enterprise, 36330

2 Beds 3 Baths | $142,500 | Townhouse | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Lovely Brick Townhome - Stainless steel appliances updated in March 2021. Clubhouse and Pool access Huge Pantry/ Storage area Both bedrooms have their own full bathrooms

For open house information, contact Jessica Sterley, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-505980)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Vxns_0d2ofe7c00

201 Pondella Drive, Enterprise, 36330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,826 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Charming 3/2 Brick home with over 1825 sq feet of wonderful living space located in Country Estates~ less than 5 minutes to the FT RUCKER Gate and so convenient to Enterprise schools, eateries and shopping! This home has nice open floor plan and has had some BEAUTIFUL updates done in the last few years to include Newly Remodeled Kitchen that now opens up to family room (Walls removed, Granite counter tops, New stove and Range hood, New tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors), Newer Birch wood floors welcome you as you walk in the front door... and cozy wood burning fireplace makes the colder winter nights COZY! Master Bedroom is spacious and has an adjoining reading room (new carpet in 2017). An Attic High Efficiency Duct System was replaced in 2016 and added insulation (Attic fan comes on at 90 degrees), 2" faux wood blinds and Roman Shades added. HVAC is less than 5 years old! Large backyard has concrete patio for outside entertaining and grilling! HUGE detached workshop with concrete flooring and multiple power outlets... EVERY MAN'S DREAM!!! There is also a cozy little private side patio on left side of home. **Be SURE to Call Today for a Closer Look... This Well Maintained Home Will NOT Last Long!!!

For open house information, contact KARREN T LEWIS, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-505156)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coffee Springs, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Living Space#Al#Coldwell Banker#Country Estates#The Ft Rucker Gate#Newly Remodeled Kitchen#Newer Birch#Attic
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs, AL
68
Followers
416
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coffee Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy