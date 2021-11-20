Check out these Coffee Springs homes on the market

(Coffee Springs, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coffee Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

108 Dauphin Street, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,267 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Showings are on hold for the time being.

116 Wesley Drive, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Investors only. Requires 48 hour notice.

109 Peregrine Way, Enterprise, 36330 2 Beds 3 Baths | $142,500 | Townhouse | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Lovely Brick Townhome - Stainless steel appliances updated in March 2021. Clubhouse and Pool access Huge Pantry/ Storage area Both bedrooms have their own full bathrooms

201 Pondella Drive, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,826 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Charming 3/2 Brick home with over 1825 sq feet of wonderful living space located in Country Estates~ less than 5 minutes to the FT RUCKER Gate and so convenient to Enterprise schools, eateries and shopping! This home has nice open floor plan and has had some BEAUTIFUL updates done in the last few years to include Newly Remodeled Kitchen that now opens up to family room (Walls removed, Granite counter tops, New stove and Range hood, New tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors), Newer Birch wood floors welcome you as you walk in the front door... and cozy wood burning fireplace makes the colder winter nights COZY! Master Bedroom is spacious and has an adjoining reading room (new carpet in 2017). An Attic High Efficiency Duct System was replaced in 2016 and added insulation (Attic fan comes on at 90 degrees), 2" faux wood blinds and Roman Shades added. HVAC is less than 5 years old! Large backyard has concrete patio for outside entertaining and grilling! HUGE detached workshop with concrete flooring and multiple power outlets... EVERY MAN'S DREAM!!! There is also a cozy little private side patio on left side of home. **Be SURE to Call Today for a Closer Look... This Well Maintained Home Will NOT Last Long!!!

