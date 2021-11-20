ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ilhan Omar tweets support of Amber Ruffin clip slamming 'f----- up' Rittenhouse jury

By Kyle Morris
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., shared a video to her social media Friday night that claimed there is an "entirely different set of rules for White people" following the "f------ up" Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal. "In case you need a reminder," the "Squad" progressive wrote in a tweet, attaching a clip...

Mae Evans
4d ago

I'm so sick of her and the rest of The Squid squad! Nothing but a bunch of drama queens who are too childish to be in politics, they are poison plain and simple!!

JimmyC
4d ago

You liberals have a mental disorder, no doubt about it. You hate everything about this country so leave this country to Americans because you are anything but Americans. I suggest you seek another flag in a communist country of your choice because we Americans have seen enough of your anti American ideology, hatred, racism and divisiveness. Let's go, Brandon!

TheThumper
4d ago

fascinating! she supports beheadings and strapping explosives to children but draws the line at trial by jury because, well, it's just inhumane.

mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
uticaphoenix.net

Rep. Omar slams colleague Boebert as ‘insurrectionist who sleeps with

Rep. Lauren Boebert had made a speech from the House floor hinting at improprieties by Democratic lawmakers, Rep. Ilhan Omar included. In an unhinged speech from the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert called the censure vote of fellow Republican Paul Gosar “a dumb waste of the House’s time.”
milwaukeesun.com

Kamala Harris ripped for Rittenhouse reaction

US Vice President Kamala Harris has claimed the justice system is not ?equitable? in her reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Critics have swiftly dropped reminders of her own record as a prosecutor. Harris said in a Friday public statement that there is "still more work to do" to improve...
mediaite.com

Jim Jordan Blasts Biden’s ‘Ridiculous’ Rittenhouse Comments: ‘No One Believes Anything’ POTUS Says

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Saturday that President Joe Biden‘s remarks about the Rittenhouse case were “ridiculous,” and that “no one believes anything” Biden says anymore. Pirro first began the segment by highlighting Biden’s suggestion on Twitter last year that Kyle Rittenhouse was a white...
MSNBC

Why Is This Happening?Going from refugee to congresswoman with Ilhan Omar 

Representative Ilhan Omar was just eight years old when her life turned upside down. After an armed compound attack, her family fled Mogadishu, and ultimately ended up in a refugee camp in Kenya. It was there that she experienced the reality that hundreds of millions of refugees worldwide endure. After an intense vetting and interview process, her family was eventually granted asylum in the U.S. and emigrated to Arlington, Virginia. In 2016, she was elected as a Minnesota House Representative, making her the highest-elected Somali-American public official in the U.S. and the first Somali-American State legislator. Omar joins to discuss her new book, “This Is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman,” how she got into politics, her response to accusations of anti-Semitism and what’s needed to ensure more productivity and less combativeness among members of Congress.
Fox News

Ilhan Omar sidesteps question when asked what her relationship with local Jewish community is like

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., offered a vague response on what her relationship with the local Jewish community is like during a friendly interview with MSNBC host Chris Hayes. Omar, a member of the progressive "Squad" on Capitol Hill, has long been accused of anti-Semitism over remarks she has made over the years from her "It’s all about the Benjamins baby" tweet targeting the pro-Israel lobby to singling out Jewish donors in a mailer while accusing her Democratic primary opponent of being "in the pocket of Wall Street."
The Independent

Joy Reid’s takedown of Rittenhouse’s ‘white male tears’ causes consternation among his backers

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s passionate criticism of Kyle Rittenhouse and his “white male tears” has infuriated many conservatives after she compared his testimony to that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Ms Reid was speaking about the trial after the jury was sent home for a second day after being unable to reach a verdict.Protesters clashed outside the courthouse, prompting police to make two arrests. Law enforcement has surrounded the court in Kenosha, Wisconsin since the start of the week and the National Guard stands at the ready to step in if needed. In August of last year, Mr...
mediaite.com

Ilhan Omar Fires Back at ‘Insurrectionist’ Lauren Boebert for ‘Jihad Squad’ Remark: ‘Shamefully Defecates and Defiles’ the House

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D- MN) fired back Wednesday night at Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R- CO) for attacking her as part of “the Jihad Squad.”. Boebert erupted on the House floor against the resolution to censure Paul Gosar, shouting that Eric Swalwell was “sleeping with the enemy” and going after Omar in particular.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Rep. Boebert calls Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘jihad-squad member’ while ripping Dems

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert referred to Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar as a “jihad-squad member” while ripping House Democrats over a heated censure vote on Wednesday. The House of Representatives voted 223-207 to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar over a now-deleted controversial tweet that included an anime video altered to make it look like Gosar kills Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and waves a sword at President Joe Biden. Democrats in the House argued the animated clip promoted violence.
Fox News

Ayanna Pressley won't say if she regrets calling Kyle Rittenhouse a 'white supremacist domestic terrorist'

"Squad" progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., won’t say if she regrets calling Kyle Rittenhouse a "white supremacist domestic terrorist" as his trial nears its end. The shooting involving Rittenhouse amid the Kenosha riots last year spurred many extreme reactions from progressives. Pressley had one of the most controversial Twitter takes...
mediaite.com

MSNBC Host Calls for Removal of Kyle Rittenhouse Judge After He Rebukes Prosecutor

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross on Wednesday raised the prospect of removing the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for first-degree homicide after he verbally thrashed the prosecutor in the case. “Honestly,” Cross wrote in an afternoon Twitter missive directed at The Nation’s justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, “how can this judge...
