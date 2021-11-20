ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longville, MN

House hunt Longville: See what’s on the market now

Longville Dispatch
Longville Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Longville, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Longville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3498 County 55 Ne, Remer, 56672

3 Beds 1 Bath | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Year round home on beautiful Island Lake! Home features main level living, natural woodwork, walkout patio, and gradual elevation to your dock! Property is perfect for hunting or fishing, and has extra space for all your toys with the extra heated detached garage. Great location for the outdoors enthusiasts, load up your atv's, snowmobiles and explore what the Remer area has to offer. You don't want to miss out on this tranquil setting! Set up showing today!

For open house information, contact Briana Williams, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 218-963-9554

Tbd State Highway 84 Ne, Longville, 56655

2 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,580 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This 2 bedroom 2 bath home includes a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Another wood-burning fireplace is downstairs in the unfinished basement ready to be finished to your liking. Enjoy the private backyard with its own covered deck. Attached to the single-family home is the historic Mule Lake Store. Be your own boss while enjoying up-north living at its best! Mule Lake Store has been a local icon and place of gathering for 68 years. Conveniently located on State Highway 84, customers from surrounding lakes use the Mule Lake store as their "go-to" A newly added covered deck is a great place to enjoy pizza, fresh coffee, ice cream or a soda. The store includes sporting goods, bait and tackle, gasoline, groceries and an ATM.

For open house information, contact Melanie Mix, Heartland Real Estate at 218-363-6100

3718 County 54 Ne, Longville, 56655

2 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Escape to your peaceful Little Boy Lake home. Surrounded by mature pines, this year-around 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home has plenty of room to sleep more with its lower level walk-out and 4 season porch. The living area showcases a beautiful knotty pine, vaulted ceiling, with knotty pine continuing throughout. The 4 season porch spans the lakeside of the home, great for watching the sunrise over the lake. The lower level walk out features a full kitchen, making dining and entertaining while enjoying the lake a breeze. Your level lot leads to 104’ of lakeshore where you can enjoy watching the stars by the fire pit or family games in the yard. This home includes a detached 3 stall garage. There are also 2 sheds for all your toys. Little Boy Lake with access to Wabedo Lake is 2700 acres and is known for its exceptional fishing with trophy-size Muskie, Walleye, Northerns and Bass. With so many groomed trails, winter is a great time to snowmobile, snow shoe and cross country ski.

For open house information, contact Melanie Mix, Heartland Real Estate at 218-363-6100

7822 S Little Thunder Drive Ne, Remer, 56672

2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Feel stress slip away on the peaceful drive to your cabin with 1.13 acres on Little Thunder Lake. Surrounded by mature pine and birch trees, sits your 2 bedroom, full bath home. Walk into your large 3 season porch, great for lounging, dining, or sleeping. This relaxing space has knotty pine walls and ceiling. It also has windows on all 3 sides, great for viewing bald eagles, loons and osprey. The laundry room makes life easier if you're traveling between two homes. Enjoy the privacy of 180 feet of hard bottom shoreline. Anglers can expect to catch Walleye, Northern Pike and panfish. This home is conveniently close to groomed snowmobile and ATV trails, as well as the fine dining and bar at Deer Haven Supper Club on Thunder Lake.

For open house information, contact Melanie Mix, Heartland Real Estate at 218-363-6100

