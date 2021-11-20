ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Roberts, WA

On the hunt for a home in Point Roberts? These houses are on the market

(Point Roberts, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Point Roberts will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

340 Boundary Bay Road, Point Roberts, 98281

2 Beds 1 Bath | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Adorable 1930's cottage, with an upper loft area that can be used as an office or additional sleeping space. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Covered back porch with washer, dryer and additional refrigerator. Huge yard, nearly 9 acres of property zoned RR1. Gazebo and shed on the property. House needs a bit of TLC, kitchen had a water leak. Vancouver is just 30 minutes away.

65 Calgary Way, Point Roberts, 98281

2 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Located on a double lot, this wonderful home has views of the Vancouver Mountains and Boundary Bay. This 2 bed/2 bath home is situated in a very private setting, cedar hedges line the property. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub for relaxation. The kitchen has a sky light for added natural lighting. Living room has a wood burning fireplace and a heat pump in the dining room. High efficiency Maytag Washer/Dryer in the utility room. Basement has a wine cellar, workshop and storage space. New exterior deck off of master bedroom. Roof is newer asphalt, cedar beams align the ceiling in the main living area. Detached 1-car garage, separate room attached to the garage, with-electricity/plumbing/septic available, you can make it your guest suite!

