Check out these Yoder homes on the market

Yoder, CO

Yoder Post
 4 days ago

(Yoder, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Yoder. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wxdM_0d2ofZer00

1215 Yoder Road, Yoder, 80864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $466,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Simply sophisticated! Situated on a serene 40 acres, this newly built ranch-style home is waiting for you to move in! As you enter the home, you will find a large Living room with carpeted floors that is open to the Dining area and Kitchen. The Dining area has a walk-out to the back patio. The Kitchen has a large center island, stainless steel appliances (minus a refrigerator), stunning brown cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, and a large pantry. Off of the entry is a private office or flex space. The Master Suite is very spacious, adjoins to a 5 pc Master Bath with an oversized walk-in shower, double vanity, and a walk-in closet. There are 2 other bedrooms, a full bathroom, and laundry area that leads into the garage. Everything is on the main level with no stairs! The 3 car attached has 2 openers. Whole house has electric mini splits for efficient heating/cooling.

For open house information, contact Monica Breckenridge CDPE GRI MRP RSPS , 00002014-Pink Realty Inc at 719-393-7465

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-6262215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrJ3c_0d2ofZer00

17251 County Road 2 Road, Rush, 80833

4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Imagine waking up each morning to the sound of 'nothing' or maybe a rooster at a distance...? Imagine having a 35-acre property to explore and maybe raising cows, chickens, goats or breeding and riding horses...this is your opportunity! The quietness and peace that comes from living in the country is incomparable. It will give you time to think, read, paint maybe? Of course if you just want to own a ranch where you get to milk cows, or perform all the chores that come with a Ranch, like raising and taking care of farm animals, it is yours for the taking. The whole family will be comfortable in the spacious (approx 1800 sq ft) home on site. The house offers 4 spacious bedrooms plus office space. The Master bedroom has an attached bath with a large relaxing tub and a large walk in closet. The spacious kitchen and dining room combine and offer lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove. and can you just see yourself relaxing on the expansive front porch made with Trex wood for durability or dining out in the fresh air? House features an attached addition that measures 24x 12. It can be used for storage, garage, workshop, or whatever you desire. Not so fast though, because the property also features a large 50x 30 warehouse that has a finished floor, A/C, and electricity. It had been setup for growing but can be used as garage, car workshop or just storage. No covenants here. Property is located 45 minutes from Colorado Springs so even though you are out in the country, you still have reasonable access to the city, shopping and everything you might need. Please come and check out this gem!

For open house information, contact Gloria M Stivala CDPE GRI MRP, 00001995-Equity Colorado at 888-313-5928

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-8749313)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqygd_0d2ofZer00

33430 Truckton Road, Yoder, 80864

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in 1990

It is the largest stick built home within a 25-mile radius, with approximately 2640 square feet of space for a large family or the person that just likes their space. The home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a two-car detached garage. Two of the bedrooms even have their own private office attached, perfect for the work from home individual or the serious crafter. The parcel of land totals 40 acres with endless potential, for ranching, farming or just ample privacy. The homeowner was working diligently to make this his dream home but unfortunately must now relocate as soon as possible. The home includes many renovations and upgrades that include: Fully updated plumbing and electrical, Home security system and cameras, New flooring throughout home, New oversized whirlpool tub in master bathroom, All new smart appliances, All new paint throughout home, All new rock placed around base of home, Custom wall mounted AC units in 3 rooms. The difficult and pricey upgrades and renovations are out of the way, all that is left for the new lucky owner is to add some finishing touches and make the home your own. Assessors’ appraisal of the home is well over asking price, and the Town of Ellicott is close by for current and future amenities. Don’t miss out on your chance to own a large house with a sizable piece of land for a reasonable price. Pricing is the same as most modular homes in the area and a great investment.****Back on the market through no fault of the seller****

For open house information, contact Brent Mahagan ABR MRP, 00004382-Exp Realty LLC at 888-440-2724

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-2686014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIH2m_0d2ofZer00

1075 Yoder Road, Yoder, 80864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,631 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Simply sophisticated! As you enter this beautiful ranch style home which is perfectly situated on 40 acres, you will find a large Living room with carpeted floors that is open to the Dining area and Kitchen. The Dining area has beautiful luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring and offers a walk-out to a back patio. The Kitchen has a large center island, stainless steel appliances (minus a refrigerator), stunning brown cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, a pantry, and a window over the sink that looks out to the backyard. The Master Suite is very spacious, adjoining a 5 pc Master Bath and a walk-in closet. There are 2 other bedrooms, a full bathroom and the laundry area. Everything is on the main level with no stairs! The 3 car attached has 2 openers. The house has a full crawlspace, great for additional storage. The entire house is only on electric with mini splits in each room for heating/cooling that are individually controlled.

For open house information, contact Monica Breckenridge CDPE GRI MRP RSPS , 00002014-Pink Realty Inc at 719-393-7465

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-1589966)

