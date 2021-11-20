House hunt Gore Springs: See what’s on the market now

(Gore Springs, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gore Springs than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

67 Cr 485, Calhoun City, 38916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Rare find! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sitting on 10 acres and just 5 minutes from Calhoun City square! Galley kitchen and large laundry room. 2 car covered carport and large covered back patio. Property also has a shop with roll up door. All info subject to verification. AGENTS, see private remarks.

For open house information, contact Whitney George McNutt, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

106 Burt Ave, Calhoun City, 38916 4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1968

REDUCED! 4 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths! Open floor plan! New Central Air, new hot water heater! Nice corner lot with large storage barn! Make this your home today! Has Derma address.

For open house information, contact Judy Mosley, RE/MAX LEGACY at 662-234-5621