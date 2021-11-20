ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

Check out these homes for sale in Houston now

Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 4 days ago

(Houston, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDBCw_0d2ofXtP00

622 St Marys Avenue, Sidney, 45365

2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is a great entry level or investment property opportunity. Bring some sweat equity and finish what has already been started. It offers a nice size lot and 1 1/2 car detached garage. It has been rented continually for the last five years for $600/month. The current owner was ready to make additional updates and rent it for $750/month but changed his mind. His loss is your gain. Check this one out before it's gone.

For open house information, contact Donald Lewis, Glasshouse Realty Group LLC at 937-949-0006

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1014879)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tp8Ay_0d2ofXtP00

829 Spruce Avenue, Sidney, 45365

4 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home, ready for you to make your own! this home has an abundance of space for your needs on a quiet street. The oversized garage has space for your projects, your toys and your vehicles!

For open house information, contact Matthew L. Watercutter, Corcoran Global Living at 937-538-0588

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1013146)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qxhgr_0d2ofXtP00

5290 N Rangeline Road, Covington, 45318

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Solidly built mid century brick & stone 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch, 2 car attached garage on full finished basement.This home has been loving maintained & updated. Oversized front porch perfect for sitting outside and relaxing. Entry leads to a very spacious living room, open to the dining area. Charming eat in updated kitchen w/ appliances remaining & views to the huge back yard & farm field beyond.Both bathrooms have been updated. Fresh paint & flooring throughout home. Enclosed breezeway could extend outdoor life a few months longer! Full finished basement has bar area, foosball,& pool table, which all remain. Newer block windows for your safety, & double sump pump & water softener. Roof completely replaced sheeting and all. Barn has been restored w/ siding, new windows & 2 11'6' tall doors for RV parking & 1 smaller 8X7 door. All concrete driveway and parking areas. Full list of updates available. Beautiful country property on .83 of an acre, just minutes outside of Covington.

For open house information, contact Theresa Dershem, Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors at 937-665-1800

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1014266)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HC94V_0d2ofXtP00

723 Young Street, Piqua, 45356

3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Part of bulk sale with MLS numbers 1014495, 1014498, 1014499, 1014500, 1014501, 1014502, 1014503, 1014504, 1014505, 1014506, 1014507, 1014508, 1014509, 1014510, 1014511, 1014512,1014513

For open house information, contact Cindy Buroker, HER, REALTORS(r) at 614-889-7400

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1014512)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Covington, OH
Local
Ohio Business
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Toys#Welcome Home#Corcoran Global Living
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Houston Daily

Houston Daily

Houston, OH
48
Followers
426
Post
964
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy