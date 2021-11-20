Check out these homes for sale in Houston now

(Houston, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

622 St Marys Avenue, Sidney, 45365 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is a great entry level or investment property opportunity. Bring some sweat equity and finish what has already been started. It offers a nice size lot and 1 1/2 car detached garage. It has been rented continually for the last five years for $600/month. The current owner was ready to make additional updates and rent it for $750/month but changed his mind. His loss is your gain. Check this one out before it's gone.

829 Spruce Avenue, Sidney, 45365 4 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home, ready for you to make your own! this home has an abundance of space for your needs on a quiet street. The oversized garage has space for your projects, your toys and your vehicles!

5290 N Rangeline Road, Covington, 45318 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Solidly built mid century brick & stone 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch, 2 car attached garage on full finished basement.This home has been loving maintained & updated. Oversized front porch perfect for sitting outside and relaxing. Entry leads to a very spacious living room, open to the dining area. Charming eat in updated kitchen w/ appliances remaining & views to the huge back yard & farm field beyond.Both bathrooms have been updated. Fresh paint & flooring throughout home. Enclosed breezeway could extend outdoor life a few months longer! Full finished basement has bar area, foosball,& pool table, which all remain. Newer block windows for your safety, & double sump pump & water softener. Roof completely replaced sheeting and all. Barn has been restored w/ siding, new windows & 2 11'6' tall doors for RV parking & 1 smaller 8X7 door. All concrete driveway and parking areas. Full list of updates available. Beautiful country property on .83 of an acre, just minutes outside of Covington.

723 Young Street, Piqua, 45356 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Part of bulk sale with MLS numbers 1014495, 1014498, 1014499, 1014500, 1014501, 1014502, 1014503, 1014504, 1014505, 1014506, 1014507, 1014508, 1014509, 1014510, 1014511, 1014512,1014513

