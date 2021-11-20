ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, AZ

Check out these homes on the Stanfield market now

Stanfield News Watch
Stanfield News Watch
 4 days ago

(Stanfield, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stanfield. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiH8M_0d2ofV7x00

40425 W Sanders Way, Maricopa, 85138

3 Beds 2 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 2012

BACK ON MARKET!! Pristine 3bd PLUS DEN/OFFICE home showcases pride of ownership both inside and out. Master Bedroom is split far from other bedrooms. Entertainer's resort-like backyard with meandering pavers, fountain, gazebo, and cozy seating areas, all highlighted by beautiful night lighting. Very open and bright floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Upgraded cabinets, 2 Panel doors, and Victorian baseboards t/out. White faux wood shutters. Sunscreens on west and south windows.Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer and Great Room TV are included in sale as is. You don't want to miss this one!

For open house information, contact Jamie Burt, HomeSmart at 480-285-3660

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWRSj_0d2ofV7x00

19881 N Monte Lane, Maricopa, 85138

2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This beautiful Meritage Yukon which sits on an oversized lot and backs up to an expansive greenbelt, is a must see! Notice the beautifully expanded front entrance with pavers. This home features a gourmet kitchen with double built-in ovens, gas cooktop, granite counters, tall staggered cabinets and expansive island. Plank tile throughout main traffic areas and den which opens up to family room. Bay window in master bedroom, granite countertop in master bath and guest baths. Home has owned solar system and plantation shutters. You'll enjoy relaxing/entertaining on the extended back patio with pavers and be sure to check out all of the wonderful amenities that Province offers!

For open house information, contact Carolyn D Vaiana-Menkhus, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3siTQx_0d2ofV7x00

1554 E Prickly Pear Place, Casa Grande, 85122

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Amazing move-in ready well maintained single level home located on a corner lot in highly sought after Monterra Village. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage. Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous porcelain tile flooring, tons of natural light and an open floor concept! The roomy kitchen offers a large island, pantry, warm wood cabinetry and black appliances! The master bathroom showcases dual sinks, shower/tub combo and closet! Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. The huge backyard is ready for entertainment or relaxation under the enormous covered patio. Close to freeways, shopping, and Casa Grande Recreation Center. This home has so much to offer, and you don't want to miss it!

For open house information, contact Garry McKeen, Call Realty, Inc. at 480-988-7100

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzVwB_0d2ofV7x00

54401 W Quail Run Road, Maricopa, 85139

2 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Absolutely stunning property with nearly 20 acres with mountain views in every direction. Peace and quiet surrounds you in this serene location. PRIVATE WELL with block well house and 1000 gallon tank, recently inspected. FULLY FENCED and ready for you and all your animals and toys. A brand new covered steel/metal awning has just been installed and ready to make into 6 stalls. There is a large garage/workshop space, huge covered open parking structure and more space than you can ever dream of! Great opportunity for developer to do a minor land division and build homes. SO MUCH OPPORTUNITY HERE. Electric and water already there!

For open house information, contact Brandi Samples, Long Realty Partners at 480-507-9500

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

