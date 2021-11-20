Top homes for sale in Correctionville

(Correctionville, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Correctionville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

317 Ironwood, Correctionville, 51016 2 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Beautiful new construction home JUST COMPLETED in May 2021!! Conveniently located in the heart of Correctionville, IA. Ranch-style home featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with island, breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry with plenty of cabinet and storage space. The master bedroom features an en-suite full master bathroom and walk-in closet, and the second bedroom also has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Walk-in closets have sliding barn doors. High end and quality light fixtures, hardware, and ceiling fans throughout. Two car attached garage. The home sits on a level lot with trees and beautiful surroundings. The exterior showcases beautiful stone, and the home has two porches. This lovely brand new home is very well insulated and very efficient with all Energy Star materials. Monthly utility bills are extremely low. A $97 Energy Warranty included in the purchase. No income restrictions for any buyers. This home appeals to a large demographic, whether it be a first-time home buyer, someone looking to downsize, or an investor interested in rental income. Grants are available for first-time home buyers. Very easy and cost-efficient living. Brand new sod and beautiful landscaping. Correctionville is a wonderful place to live and work, but is also a short commute to Sioux City and to other nearby towns. Don`t miss this out on this fantastic new home!! Additional details available. Take a look today!! Listing Agent has ownership interest..

316 Main St., Pierson, 51048 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Former Methodist parsonage. A new survey needs to be done to divide the parcel to create a new legal description, parcel # and abstract. The home has been very well maintained. There is a metal roof, new windows and big concrete front porch. The new lot could be 100x150?? The taxes and sq. ft. will be estimates. A breakfast nook and laundry area have been added off the kitchen. The rooms are large with lots of original woodwork and floors. Please allow extra time for the surveyor. A 14 month warranty is offered from Home Warranty of Iowa...

