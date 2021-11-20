ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correctionville, IA

Top homes for sale in Correctionville

Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 4 days ago

(Correctionville, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Correctionville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaAyN_0d2ofUFE00

317 Ironwood, Correctionville, 51016

2 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Beautiful new construction home JUST COMPLETED in May 2021!! Conveniently located in the heart of Correctionville, IA. Ranch-style home featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with island, breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry with plenty of cabinet and storage space. The master bedroom features an en-suite full master bathroom and walk-in closet, and the second bedroom also has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Walk-in closets have sliding barn doors. High end and quality light fixtures, hardware, and ceiling fans throughout. Two car attached garage. The home sits on a level lot with trees and beautiful surroundings. The exterior showcases beautiful stone, and the home has two porches. This lovely brand new home is very well insulated and very efficient with all Energy Star materials. Monthly utility bills are extremely low. A $97 Energy Warranty included in the purchase. No income restrictions for any buyers. This home appeals to a large demographic, whether it be a first-time home buyer, someone looking to downsize, or an investor interested in rental income. Grants are available for first-time home buyers. Very easy and cost-efficient living. Brand new sod and beautiful landscaping. Correctionville is a wonderful place to live and work, but is also a short commute to Sioux City and to other nearby towns. Don`t miss this out on this fantastic new home!! Additional details available. Take a look today!! Listing Agent has ownership interest..

For open house information, contact Sarah Espiritu, J & M Real Estate Group Inc. at 605-232-1819

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-811606)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nitZM_0d2ofUFE00

316 Main St., Pierson, 51048

4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Former Methodist parsonage. A new survey needs to be done to divide the parcel to create a new legal description, parcel # and abstract. The home has been very well maintained. There is a metal roof, new windows and big concrete front porch. The new lot could be 100x150?? The taxes and sq. ft. will be estimates. A breakfast nook and laundry area have been added off the kitchen. The rooms are large with lots of original woodwork and floors. Please allow extra time for the surveyor. A 14 month warranty is offered from Home Warranty of Iowa...

For open house information, contact Robert Davis, Century 21 ProLink at 712-224-2300

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-814587)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Bronx Beacon

House-hunt Bronx: What’s on the market

(BRONX, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
BRONX, NY
Fairfield County Charter

Top homes for sale in Fairfield

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Saugatuck River waterfront in Lower Weston! Encounter a home of astounding beauty with a picturesque setting that touches your soul and gives you a
FAIRFIELD, CT
Brooklyn Beat

Single-family homes for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Looking for a house in Brooklyn? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
BROOKLYN, NY
heraldcourier.com

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $275,000

Bring your vision and your contractor! This fixer-upper in the desirable Westwood neighborhood is convenient to downtown Abingdon and Bristol. With more than 3200 square feet, this home boasts Southern charm and a great layout! Inside, the foyer welcomes you with a traditional staircase featuring wainscoting. The main level offers a spacious living room and an oversized eat-in kitchen that opens onto a family room. Two additional rooms on the main level provide the option for bedrooms, an office, or playroom! Upstairs you will find four large bedrooms and an additional 1.5 bathrooms. (There are a total of six rooms that could be used as bedrooms, but the septic is on file as a four bedroom.) The unfinished basement offers a laundry area, garage, and ample space for future expansion. Outside, the large lot is home to an in-ground pool. THIS HOME WILL NOT QUALIFY FOR TRADITIONAL FINANCING. DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BRING THIS FIXER-UPPER BACK TO LIFE!
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux City, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Correctionville, IA
ATL Daily

Top homes for sale in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: NEWLY FINISHED! Stunning new construction home located in coveted Chastain Park. This home showcases a desirable open layout that flows from the luxurious kitchen
ATLANTA, GA
The Baltimorean

Top homes for sale in Baltimore

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 3 BED 2 BATH UPDATED ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY TOWNHOME WITH BASEMENT. NEW ROOF BEING INSTALLED! UPDATED BATHROOMS, WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE... LARGE STORAGE SHED
BALTIMORE, MD
East Bay Times

Home decor: New home trends for 2022

The prospect of making any major home design decision — picking out flooring, cabinets or counters — twists my stomach into knots. And that’s just one design choice. When new-home buyers have to make all those design decisions at once, they might as well just plan on dissolving into sobbing puddles of self-doubt.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Buyers#Energy Star
Mix 95.7FM

Attention Kmart Shoppers, We Are Closed For Good

It is the end of an era for many Michiganders as the final Kmart location has closed its doors. When I was a kid growing up in Michigan, there was one department store that my sister and I loved to go to with mom, and that was Kmart. Sure there...
RETAIL
rismedia.com

New-Home Sales Continue Upward Momentum as Buyer Demand Remains Strong

Sales of new single‐family houses increased 0.4% in October 2021, posting a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 745,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 23.1% below the October 2020 estimate of 969,000. Market breakdown:. New-Home Sales: 745,000. For-Sale Inventory: 389,000.
BUSINESS
sarasotamagazine.com

The Meadows Has a Farmers Market Now

The Meadows is a sprawling residential community in northeast Sarasota, with thousands of residents, 14 miles of walking and biking trails and, as of last month, one new farmers market. "Our motto is to feed your mind, body and soul," says Ashley Millington, one of the market's cofounders also a...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville, IA
26
Followers
375
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy