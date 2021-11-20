Take a look at these homes on the Monterey market now

(Monterey, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Monterey. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

72 Diggs Ln, Monterey, 24465 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1990

2 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on 1/2 acre with beautiful views of the town of Monterey and the mountains to the west. 2 car attached garage, laundry room, open living , dining and kitchen area with fire place. Easy one level living. Would make a great summer home or full time residence..

4153 Mountain Tpke, Monterey, 24465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,046 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This 4,046 square ft. uniquely designed home has outstanding views of the Blue Grass Valley. Has a 2 car garage under the house and a 5 car detached garage with a large storage/possible apartment above. Well maintained excellent second home, retirement home, or permanent residence.

75 E East Main St, Monterey, 24465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1934

A country charmer in Town. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath farm house is located in the heart of Town. Walk to all the amenities such as public swimming, library, restaurants, convenience store, and enjoy visiting you friends on the one mile walking path all in town.

236 Mansion House Rd, Mc Dowell, 24458 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1862

This house is located in McDowell where there is a sense of community, pleasant and tranquil feelings in and around the house. The location in Town along with a large landscaped yard provide an enjoyable/relaxing environment inside and out. This house has received upgrades, and remodels bringing it into the 21st Century, while carefully maintaining the integrity of the house. The beautiful heart pine floors have been renewed, the walls freshly refinished and painted. The kitchen has been transformed into a modern custom built yet classic room. It has the storage, counter space, appliances, to make even the most finicky cook happy. The house has large windows throughout letting the light shine in. Two sunrooms have multiple uses and are inviting to all. One outbuilding connected to the house has a 2 car garage, storage, and workshop. A native trout stream, Crab Run, is located on the property.

