ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, VA

Take a look at these homes on the Monterey market now

Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 4 days ago

(Monterey, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Monterey. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNDwc_0d2ofTMV00

72 Diggs Ln, Monterey, 24465

2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1990

2 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on 1/2 acre with beautiful views of the town of Monterey and the mountains to the west. 2 car attached garage, laundry room, open living , dining and kitchen area with fire place. Easy one level living. Would make a great summer home or full time residence..

For open house information, contact DANIEL HOTZ, LACEY REAL ESTATE GROUP at 540-949-6939

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-617732)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zc1wF_0d2ofTMV00

4153 Mountain Tpke, Monterey, 24465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,046 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This 4,046 square ft. uniquely designed home has outstanding views of the Blue Grass Valley. Has a 2 car garage under the house and a 5 car detached garage with a large storage/possible apartment above. Well maintained excellent second home, retirement home, or permanent residence.

For open house information, contact WILLIAM BRATTON, CLARKSON & WALLACE REAL ESTATE - MONTEREY at 540-468-1500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-619372)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Szqp9_0d2ofTMV00

75 E East Main St, Monterey, 24465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1934

A country charmer in Town. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath farm house is located in the heart of Town. Walk to all the amenities such as public swimming, library, restaurants, convenience store, and enjoy visiting you friends on the one mile walking path all in town.

For open house information, contact RICHARD SHAMROCK, UNITED COUNTRY SHAMROCK & STEPHENSON at 540-468-3370

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-621589)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EypIL_0d2ofTMV00

236 Mansion House Rd, Mc Dowell, 24458

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1862

This house is located in McDowell where there is a sense of community, pleasant and tranquil feelings in and around the house. The location in Town along with a large landscaped yard provide an enjoyable/relaxing environment inside and out. This house has received upgrades, and remodels bringing it into the 21st Century, while carefully maintaining the integrity of the house. The beautiful heart pine floors have been renewed, the walls freshly refinished and painted. The kitchen has been transformed into a modern custom built yet classic room. It has the storage, counter space, appliances, to make even the most finicky cook happy. The house has large windows throughout letting the light shine in. Two sunrooms have multiple uses and are inviting to all. One outbuilding connected to the house has a 2 car garage, storage, and workshop. A native trout stream, Crab Run, is located on the property.

For open house information, contact CHARLOTTE STEPHENSON, UNITED COUNTRY SHAMROCK & STEPHENSON at 540-468-3370

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-614847)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Bratton
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

Monterey, VA
24
Followers
409
Post
660
Views
ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy