ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moapa, NV

House hunt Moapa: See what’s on the market now

Moapa News Watch
Moapa News Watch
 4 days ago

(Moapa, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Moapa. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkNkJ_0d2ofSTm00

1980 West Turvey Avenue, Moapa, 89025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great property with lots of potential 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home.

For open house information, contact Abimael Duran, Keller Williams Market Place at 702-939-0000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2331686)

See more property details

960 Whipple Street, Moapa, 89025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,079 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Looking to escape the city lights? This custom home in Moapa is just the place for you! Whether you enjoy horses, atvs or just enjoy the outdoor lifestyle this home has a little bit of everything. Enjoy majestic views of the mountains and mesa's as you leave your property while smelling the fresh cut hay fields (when in season.)

For open house information, contact Kasen K Kolhoss, Custom Fit Real Estate at 702-408-4891

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2342490)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0iyv_0d2ofSTm00

2021 West Silver Avenue, Moapa, 89025

5 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome Home! Beautiful Property located in Moapa right off the 168 N Highway with plenty of privacy. This 1 story home built in 2005 Featuring 5 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom features a separate office area as well as a full ensuite bathroom with soaking tub, dual sinks and standing shower. 4 other bedrooms with another full bathroom with shower tub combo. Lots of natural lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Hardwood flooring and carpet throughout. Large Carport with Conex box included. 1.29 acres land zoned for Horses. All appliances are electric and convey with sale. Enjoy all Moapa has to offer including close proximity to Valley of Fire State Park, short drive to Mesquite, 1 Hour from Utah. 2 minutes to I-15.

For open house information, contact Brittany Barnett, Wardley Real Estate at 702-256-4900

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2329142)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TopPs_0d2ofSTm00

1080 East Isola Drive, Moapa, 89025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Almost 4 acres with manufactured home in Moapa, NV. Property is partially fenced. Beautiful open and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, built in microwave and wood like flooring. Master bedroom has walk in closet and master bath has garden tub, separate shower and double sinks.

For open house information, contact Clea Whitney, Clea's Moapa Valley Realty LLC at 702-575-4240

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2337355)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
City
Moapa, NV
City
Mesquite, NV
State
Utah State
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Horse#Custom Home#Atvs#Mesa#Custom Fit Real Estate#Large Carport#Conex#Wardley Real Estate#Cl
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Moapa News Watch

Moapa News Watch

Moapa, NV
20
Followers
377
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moapa News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy