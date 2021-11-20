House hunt Moapa: See what’s on the market now

(Moapa, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Moapa. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1980 West Turvey Avenue, Moapa, 89025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great property with lots of potential 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home.

960 Whipple Street, Moapa, 89025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,079 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Looking to escape the city lights? This custom home in Moapa is just the place for you! Whether you enjoy horses, atvs or just enjoy the outdoor lifestyle this home has a little bit of everything. Enjoy majestic views of the mountains and mesa's as you leave your property while smelling the fresh cut hay fields (when in season.)

2021 West Silver Avenue, Moapa, 89025 5 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome Home! Beautiful Property located in Moapa right off the 168 N Highway with plenty of privacy. This 1 story home built in 2005 Featuring 5 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom features a separate office area as well as a full ensuite bathroom with soaking tub, dual sinks and standing shower. 4 other bedrooms with another full bathroom with shower tub combo. Lots of natural lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Hardwood flooring and carpet throughout. Large Carport with Conex box included. 1.29 acres land zoned for Horses. All appliances are electric and convey with sale. Enjoy all Moapa has to offer including close proximity to Valley of Fire State Park, short drive to Mesquite, 1 Hour from Utah. 2 minutes to I-15.

1080 East Isola Drive, Moapa, 89025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Almost 4 acres with manufactured home in Moapa, NV. Property is partially fenced. Beautiful open and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, built in microwave and wood like flooring. Master bedroom has walk in closet and master bath has garden tub, separate shower and double sinks.

