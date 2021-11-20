Check out these homes on the Eureka market now

(Eureka, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eureka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

14 N Buel Street, Eureka, 89316 0 Bed 0 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Two story brick building located next to the Ryland Building (private residence) was built in the 1800's. The building has no wiring or plumbing and there would be installation and connection fees for all the utilities. The building is on .02 acres. The walls are about a foot thick. Stairwell to two rooms upstairs has no railing. Parking in front or across the street next to the park.Eureka County School District Listing Agent: Marilyn Chapman Email Address: chapmanm23@yahoo.com Broker: Keller Williams Sierra Nevada

450 Dibble Lane, Eureka, 89316 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Tenant Occupied. Please call listing agent to schedule a showing.

987 11Th Street, Eureka, 89316 4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Gas cook stove and dishwasher 3 years new. Two car detached garage with a cement floor and a breezeway between the home and the garage. 1250 gallon septic system. Domestic well 230', 6" inch casing and 1.5 HP pump. Eureka County School District.

For open house information, contact Marilyn Chapman, Keller Williams Sierra Nevada at 775-287-6574