Take a look at these homes on the market in Tillar

(Tillar, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tillar will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

297 Hwy 159, Tillar, 71670 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 1980

COUNTRY HOME WITH $35000 IN RECENT REPAIRS AND UPGRADES- This 3800 sf home is priced at only $78 dollars a square foot of heated space. That makes the double garage, carport, and pool free! It has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Most of the home has tile flooring but it also has hardwood flooring and new luxury vinyl flooring. It has a large laundry that opens to pool area, a sunroom that can also be used as a game room, an office area, and all large bedrooms with walk in closets. Tillar mail route.

315 Highway 159, Tillar, 71670 3 Beds 2 Baths | $117,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 1985

With just a little work, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home could be absolutely BEAUTIFUL! Situated on just under an acre lot, this home features spacious rooms, an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in the living room, a sunroom, and a large master bedroom with a large walk-in double closet! This property will be sold as-is! Don't hesitate, call today and schedule your personal showing!

