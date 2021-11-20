ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, KS

Take a look at these homes on the Easton market now

 4 days ago

(Easton, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Easton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAKwt_0d2ofOC600

4215 Broadway Terrace, Leavenworth, 66048

4 Beds 3 Baths | $258,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Move in ready for this 4 bedroom 3 bath home. New paint, new carpet, new appliances. Gas fireplace for chilly winter months. Great location, easy access to Fort Leavenworth and major shopping. Minutes away from The Legends. This home sits on a cul da sac. Fenced yard, deck and patio area. Kitchen has room for a work station. Nice dining room that exits onto deck for easy grilling. Lower level boasts a family room, bathroom and 4th bedroom. Large area for storage. Walkout from the family room onto a patio.

For open house information, contact Theresa Wiggin, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2352061)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cu6KY_0d2ofOC600

1616 S 11Th Street, Leavenworth, 66048

3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great all main level living 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home centrally located in Leavenworth! Cute family room with bedroom up front and two other towards back of house! Laundry on back mudroom area. Outside entry basement - great for storage. Newer gravel driveway. Newer siding. Great home!!

For open house information, contact Lisa Rees, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2352126)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ho4ex_0d2ofOC600

12381 Washington Road, Mclouth, 66054

7 Beds 6 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,428 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Looking for a Gem? The views here can not be beat! This 36 Acres is absolutely Beautiful! This property consists of 5 buildings in addition to the beautiful acreage; a Main House with 5 Bedrooms, another building that is the Winery and Bed and Breakfast (2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths) and an additional building that is great for event space or could be used as a 3rd Bed and Breakfast space or retail store. There are 2 large outbuildings on the property, one with loading docs. The vineyard produces the grapes for the winery on this property and will come with all winery equipment as well as some furnishings for the bed and breakfast and equipment for caring for the land. The Winery building is also equipped with a certified kitchen, Large entertainment space and a wonderful Gazebo perfect for bands to play during events. Please provide pre-qualification letter prior to scheduling a showing. There are 3 ponds on the property and a small area of creek. The seller is willing to assist and teach the wine making to any new buyers after closing. They will share all recipes and information needed to help them get started successfully.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Chase, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2328682)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2169zY_0d2ofOC600

827 Osage Street, Leavenworth, 66048

1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming & cozy! Bigger than it looks from the outside. Upon entry, you'll feel welcome with neutral light colors, original character in the tall ceilings, original wood work & hardwood floors. The living room leads into the formal dining room. Off the dining room, all on one level, is the bedroom. Also off the dining room you'll find the kitchen complete with trendy cabinetry & lots of light from the windows. There is access to the bathroom, laundry room-on this level as well, the basement access & door to the large fully fenced back yard with covered porch, off-alley parking & shed for storage. This one would be great to make HOME or as a rental. There's plenty of room for a single person, a couple just starting their housing journey or someone(s) looking to downsize. Tons of storage throughout will make sure you can live comfortably.

For open house information, contact Trisha P RE Group, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2348546)

Easton, KS
