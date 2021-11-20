Check out these homes on the Grand Coulee market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Grand Coulee, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Grand Coulee. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

22714 Hwy 174 East, Grand Coulee, 99133

0 Bed 0 Bath | $625,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Check out a once in a lifetime chance to own your own RV park located only minutes away from Grand Coulee Dam! The property boasts 30 full hook-up RV sites (currently 23 monthly sites and 7 daily/weekly sites) with room to expand, two single wide mobile rentals, a fully functional bathroom/shower, laundry room, gathering area, and a 40x60 shop that is used for the RV office, a meeting room, and storage. Come check it out before its gone!!!

For open house information, contact Steve Schalock, Windermere Chewelah, LLC at 509-675-2265

504 6Th Street, Coulee Dam, 99116

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1935

This centrally located home features 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,008 sq ft, and a retro-style kitchen with a patio door that opens to a trellised deck and back yard. Territorial and mountain views. Quiet and serene, yet just blocks away from schools, grocery stores, the post office, and daycare facilities. Minutes from both Lake Roosevelt and Rufus Woods boat launches! Easy access to Highway and close to all amenities! In-ground sprinkler system, house fully insulated, and new furnace. The carport can be used for single-car parking or outdoor relaxation with covered seating. Extra 12?x16? storage shed.

For open house information, contact Billie Bohannon, Keller Williams - North Central Washington at 509-888-0038

45920 Geostar, Grand Coulee, 99133

4 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Custom home built 2011 overlooking Lake Roosevelt. 2700 S.F. 4BDR. 4BTH, built with high end materials. Home is fully trimmed out in Hemlock wood & all closets are lighted. Great room features a wood burning fireplace, Quadra Fire 700 EPA. Home is built to hurricane standards. All windows are triple pane, industrial grade lights in this home are on remotes, they even put in a commercial hot water heater! The home is equipped with a Reionator Soft Water System, the highest of quality in soft water, not leaving you feeling soapy. Gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, Electrolux appliances & Montana Red Granite counter tops. Home has a Bib in a Bib insulation, resulting in an average of $60.00 a month for your electric bill. Two custom sliders, primary bedroom has an 8FT slider. Covered patio in back for all your outdoor entertaining & covered patio in front. 1159 S.F Garage fully finished & insulated. One bay is 39 FT. deep, the other 2 bays are 22' deep, 2- 10'x10' doors, by Midland Garage Doors, Fargo, ND.

For open house information, contact Tina Craig, Windermere City Group at 509-323-2323

704 Central, Coulee Dam, 99116

4 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,024 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This Impeccably kept Mid-century brick rancher offers 3- bedrooms,2 baths and laundry on the main floor, as well as downstairs! Circular driveway, RV parking and 3-car deep garage, invite you to enter this must have home. The beautiful and bright living room offers a cozy custom stone fireplace with propane insert . The perfect master suite features double closets and walk-in shower. Large kitchen boasts new counter tops, instant hot water, D/W, double ovens, and built-in pantry. New vinyl windows and doors throughout, newer roof, private covered patio and beautifully landscaped fenced back yard with sprinkler system are just the start. Downstairs you'll find a sweet mother-n-law set-up or use as the perfect family gathering place with nicely finished full kitchen, family room with wood burning fireplace, W/D, bath and bedroom. Lots of storge and room to grow.

For open house information, contact Randy Laramie, John L Scott, Inc. at 509-455-8600

