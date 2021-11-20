Springdale-curious? These homes are on the market

(Springdale, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Springdale. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4819 Springdale Hunters Rd, Springdale, 99173 6 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,200 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Majestic piece of heaven with over 2400 sq. ft. home plus approximately 2000 sq. ft. unfinished daylight basement with lots of potential; has cold room and cellar + 1 egress bedroom. Nestled on 30.86 acres with panoramic view of the Huckleberry Mountain Range. Possibilities are endless on this breathtaking acreage, pond, Chamokane Creek boarders property and additional seasonal creek. Boarders DNR, Incredible hunting and fishing or just sit back and enjoy watching the wildlife. Home has had updates; updated kitchen, new water filtration systems that needs hooked up, Second living quarters upstairs with own access. Lots of Outbuildings, including barn/shop. Well produces 10GPM has new pump.

3900 Haverland Meadows, Valley, 99181 3 Beds 0 Bath | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,528 Square Feet | Built in 1980

RECREATIONAL PARADISE, A VACATION DESTINATION OR SIMPLY A YEAR ROUND RETREAT. MAJESTIC ACREAGE & PRIVATE SETTING. CREEK, SPRINGS, PONDS & WILDLIFE GALORE. PANORAMIC VIEWS, INCREDIBLE HUNTING & FISHING. 912 LEVEL & ROLLING ACRES. COMFORTABLE 1 STORY HOME & OUTBUILDINGS. ACREAGE CURRENTLY IN THE WETLANDS RESERVE PROGRAM. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON PROGRAM,GO TO www.nrcs.usda.gov.com

4822 Highway 231, Springdale, 99173 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Manufactured Home | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Welcome to the country! Enjoy the privacy of 6 treed acres just off of the paved, county maintained road. Move in ready 2 bed/1bath home. Step back into time in this fully furnished home, a pristinely preserved time capsule! Authentic decor will make you smile. Everything is in amazing like new condition. Kitchen island/eating bar seats 4. All appliances are included. This property has only been used as a hunting/vacation home. Great for year round living or your peaceful get-away. Metal snow roof and carport provide extra storage and covered parking for your toys. Great well with a newer pump and pressure tank. Watch the deer and turkey pass by while you enjoy your morning coffee.

33487 B/C Waitts Lake South, Valley, 99181 2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 490 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Very cute 2 bed/1 bath on a secondary lot of Waitts Lake! Includes great view of lake, shed/bunkhouse, garage, option for association dock access, and great access off of both South Waitts Lake Rd and Darrin Rd. Act fast, these don't come along very often!!

