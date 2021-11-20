Take a look at these homes on the market in Rhinelander

(Rhinelander, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rhinelander. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2816 E Lake George Road, Rhinelander, 54501 1 Bed 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 848 Square Feet | Built in None

Waterfront View of Lake George! An abundance of nature! This property is maculate kept and sits on 1 acre with the corner lot (Separate Parcel). Property has vaulted wood ceilings in main home and 22X14 sunroom has knotty pine vaulted ceiling with stamped concrete flooring and free-standing pellet stove. Large windows for all the natural light and sliding patio doors to back patio and yard with fire pit for all those fun summer nights. Lake George’s beach is located across the street for easy access to the lake. Perfect lake property that is not on the lake, but yet can enjoy the water and not have to pay lake property taxes. All furnishings come with this property (Cedar Chest in sunroom in not included). Property is move in ready to enjoy the rest of summer. Call realtor today for your personal showing.

7204 Phyltony Ln, Rhinelander, 54501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Mobile Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1980

14x80 Mobile Home sits on 4 wooded acres in the Town of Sugar Camp. Centrally located between Eagle River, Rhinelander, and St. Germain. Enjoy watching all the wildlife that nature has to offer here the beautiful Northwoods. This quiet and private parcel is the second to last home on a dead-end street. Would be ideal for hunting or as an up north camp. Do you enjoy snowmobiling? Being “Snowmobile Capital of The World" there is a trail located right down the road for your convenience. Would also be a perfect snowbird/retirement place as well. The home was originally a 3 bedroom and then converted to a 2 bedroom with a master suite. The inside could use a refresh, but the outside is in good condition. New septic tank, roof on the house and garage, and drilled well in 2009. Take a look today! ONLY $65,000!

115 Baird Ave N, Rhinelander, 54501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $242,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,071 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Completely remodeled in the courthouse district is this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that is move in ready! You can enjoy your morning coffee on the enclosed porch. Inside the home, you’ll find beautiful hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, and built-ins. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, butcher block and quartz counter tops, with plenty of cupboards and prep space for the chef in the family. The upper level has the master bedroom with multiple closets. You will also find an adorable children’s play area on this floor and the 2nd bathroom. This property is located within walking distance to downtown for shopping, dining, schools, and the public library.

1811 Big Pine Dr, Monico, 54501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Have a look at this Monico home. Set back in the big pines, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large 2 car detached garage is just down the road from Mars Lake boat landing. The yard is fenced in and offers plenty of privacy on a dead end road. Centrally located between Rhinelander, Pelican Lake, Three Lakes and Crandon and close to UTV and snowmobile trails.

