Eatonton, GA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Eatonton

Eatonton Today
Eatonton Today
 4 days ago

(Eatonton, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Eatonton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

566 Rockville Springs Drive, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Welcome to Lake Sinclair! This 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home sits nestled on a flat lot with amazing lake views from every room. Perfect for a weekend getaway, permanent residence, or investment property. Oversized back deck overlooks the lake and boat dock with boat lift. Imagine the sunsets you will see! Water approximately 3 ft at dock. New roof September 2021. Crooked Creek Marina only 3 mins by boat! Only 25 minutes from Greensboro or Milledgeville. This is a must see! Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own your very own lake home!

For open house information, contact Autumn Dellinger, Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee at 706-467-3181

123 Garrett Drive, Eatonton, 31024

4 Beds 3 Baths | $274,390 | Single Family Residence | 2,548 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Buffington plan a lovely 2548 square foot home. The kitchen features an island, granite counter tops, upgraded 42" cabinets, breakfast area and a built-in desk all overlooking the fireside great room. Owner's suite is 18x21 with a sitting area, large divided closet, separate tub and shower and double vanity. Upgraded flooring, crown molding, mudroom with bench seating are just some of the features of this home. Three guest bedrooms and a laundry room complete the second story. Photos are representative of the the home being built but are not actual photos of subject property, as are any links to virtual tours.

For open house information, contact D. Kim Henderson, SDC Realty, LLC. at 770-213-8068

766 South Steel Bridge Road, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautiful 3/2 Lake Sinclair Modified A-Frame with huge main lake views. Both upper and lower levels were recently remodeled with new laminates and upgrades throughout. The home is move in ready and sold with some furnishings included. Granite and SS Appl in kitchen. Both baths were renovated with tile and granite and a barn door added to the upstairs bath. Newer roof. 2 massive decks with new hog wire metal railings and a new oversized concrete walkway to dock. Wood burning fireplace. Newly surfaced and enlarged double stall boat shelter w 2 boat lifts and a covered entertaining area. 9-10 ft depth at dock. New lake side screened porch. Nice site built storage building. Lakeside yard was recently regraded and new sod was installed. Irrigation system. Carbon water filtration system.

For open house information, contact Darrell Dutton, Algin Realty, Inc. at 770-616-4460

186 Phillips Rd, Eatonton, 31024

2 Beds 2 Baths | $342,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Ready for you to move in. Most of the furniture, fixtures, accessiories, all appliances and TV and some deck and dock furniture remain with the house. Great covered deck facing south which gives you views of sunrise and sunset. You will have 75ft of waterfront with seawall and dock that can have single boathouse added. Large master bedroom and small guest room with additional bonus room/laundry room that has 2 twin beds. Large kitchen/dining room is 12x25. Plenty of room for entertaining. Nice cozy den with fireplace. Lots of windows for natural light. Easy maintence yard with nice storage building for all your lake toys, tools and lawn mower.

For open house information, contact Tracy Neal, Lakeside Realty Company at 478-452-4223

ABOUT

With Eatonton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

