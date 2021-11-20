Check out these homes for sale in Las Vegas now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

 4 days ago

(Las Vegas, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1ebg_0d2ofJmT00

241 Cr A-20, Las Vegas, 87701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Hear the breeze blowing through the Ponderosa while watching pastures, dotted with wildflowers, dance in waves like a sea. This is the place where solitude and convenience meet. This is the place where history and modernity collide. Red Cloud Ranch boasts 303 acres of preserved seclusion bordered by 10,000 acres of protected land and only 5 minutes to I-25. Convenient to both Las Vegas and Santa Fe, discover the history of the Old Santa Fe Trail, Pecos National Historic Park, and the Victorian age Las Vegas once home to Roosevelt’s Rough Riders. Take in the magical views of Tecolote Mesa, Hermit's Peak and the surrounding mountains while relaxing in the heated pool. Wildlife is abundant and there are currently 5 landowner elk tags for the property. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with Saltillo tiled floors, radiant heat, front and back portals, a 2 car garage, kiva fireplaces, and tall ceilings. The master wing is unique and private with antique wood doors, 2 office/hobby rooms, spacious bath with soaking tub, large shower and walk-in closet. The kitchen is adorned with enchanting tiles, granite topped island, gas stove, ample pantry and storage space. This ranch comes with a 7,000 ft² metal workshop building with half bath, 6” concrete slab with drain, plumbed for compressed air and radiant tubing throughout, ample lighting, 120/240 V power, and alarm. Come see how Red Cloud Ranch provides true luxury with amenities, solitude and convenience.

For open house information, contact Corey Kirkpatrick, Santa Fe Properties at 505-982-4466

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMTDT_0d2ofJmT00

533 Railroad, Las Vegas, 87701

0 Bed 0 Bath | $339,000 | 1,775 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Income property in Las Vegas across from the recently remodeled Casteñeda and next to the Rawlins Building! High visibility corner location at Railroad and East Douglas. c. 1375 sq ft commercial space with two entrances - on Railroad and on East Douglas. Large retail space features 10' ceilings, exposed stone walls, plus office, storage, kitchenette, 3/4 bath and w/d. Property also includes three residential rental units! - a two bedroom one bath upstairs with hardwood floors, and two downstairs studio apartments. All have been updated, and have a great rental history. This versatile property offers live/work possibilities, or is an income producer.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth DeMare, Home & Land Professionals LLC at 505-425-9074

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JoBz_0d2ofJmT00

1012 Railroad, Las Vegas, 87701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 760 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Lovely home waiting for someone to give it some TLC. The fenced backyard is perfect for barbeques and relaxation. Enjoy your morning coffee in the cute sunroom located in the back of the home. Shed in the backyard conveys. Plumbing throughout the home recently replaced and up to current code. Home sold As-Is.

For open house information, contact Yvonne Gonzales, HomeSmart Realty Pros at 505-962-2121

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USle7_0d2ofJmT00

3227 Frontage Road 2116, Las Vegas, 87701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in None

Country living in this beautiful two story ranch style home on 11 acres located just 5 miles from town! The main level of the home features the living room with wood stove, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and office. Second level opens to the great room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter top, pantry, master bedroom, bath, and laundry room. Outside is a wrap-around open deck offering spectacular views, back patio, 2 bay garage and spacious workshop. The terrain begins at a meadow area with a gentle slope to the home built at the side of the adventurous mountain terrain. There are 2 wells on this property, and many additional amenities. The property is easily access from the frontage road in the area known as La Manga. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Bernadette Almanzar, Pueblo del Sol Real Estate at 505-425-6310

