Check out these homes for sale in Ionia now

(Ionia, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ionia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1025 Kenwood Avenue, Belding, 48809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Spacious Ranch in Belding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath home. Master suite with private bath, Large kitchen with snack bar, center island. Main floor laundry. Lower level offers tons of space for storage, future bedroom, and or rec room.

For open house information, contact Mary B Buckius, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

115 W Division Street, Belding, 48809 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Attention Cash Investors. Rare Find! Solid equity building opportunity! Great value 3 bed, 1 bath, 1048 sq ft bungalow with all of the conveniences of Belding City living including municipal water and sewer, natural gas and close proximity to everything Belding has to offer for way under $125K! Located in the very center of Belding as you'll see on any map, this property is only 4.5 blocks away from Belding High, downtown, and M-44. This house has great bones and will be a great project toget back into shape for not a lot of money. Seller has directed listing broker to hold offers until Monday November 22, 2021 at 2 PM. Possession at closing. Set appt today!

For open house information, contact John E Cremer, Five Star Real Estate (Grandv) at 616-257-1500

1004 N Bridge Street, Belding, 48809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1986

It does exist!!! Acreage in the city - country living with the convenience of being close to all your favorites places. 10.58 acres comes with this 3 bedroom 1- 1/2bath ranch with a large / oversized 2stall attached garage with an additional shed and acres and acres to build and play on. See Attached for survey and aerial photos. Listing agent is related to owner

For open house information, contact William H Pearl, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate (Main) at 616-364-9551

524 King Street, Ionia, 48846 3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Don't miss this beautifully remodeled, move-in ready home for under $200K! New furnace & AC, water heater, windows, drywall, paint, plumbing, electrical, gutters, kitchen, flooring, & 1/2 bath! All while retaining the classic charm & warmth with original solid wood doors & trim. Storage bonus - cedar closets in two bedrooms and an extra-large storage room upstairs. Relax on the three-season front porch with windows on all sides or enjoy entertaining on the spacious deck & bonfires in the firepitin the huge back yard. Open house Wed, 4-7 PM.Owner is licensed Realtor

For open house information, contact Brian E Lorenz, RE/MAX of Grand Rapids (Wyomg) at 616-261-3100