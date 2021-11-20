ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Take a look at these homes on the Geneva market now

 4 days ago

(Geneva, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Geneva will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

336 North Avenue, Penn Yan, 14527

3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,461 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Charming village two story home on a large .62 acre lot. Enjoy the beauty and tranquility of this extra deep lot. Large two story barn/ garage with parking for one car and workshop area. Upper floor has bonus storage space. Inside you will find some hardwood flooring. Fist floor bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, kitchen, living and formal dining room. Second floor has two bedrooms and another full bath including a clawfoot tub. This home has a ton of potential just needs some TLC.

For open house information, contact Tammy Hullings, Amanda Grover Real Estate, LLC at 585-554-6444

182 South Avenue, Penn Yan, 14527

2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,807 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Look up the definition of unique in Webster's dictionary and you'll find it says "being the only one of its kind or unlike anything else". That accurately describes 182 South Avenue. Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large kitchen, enclosed front porch, Florida room and large 2 car detached garage. Also 4 plus acre lot with large barn (32 x 32') with loft and huge outbuilding (60' x 100')!! So big you can store cars, boats, RVs, jet skis and more!! Many opportunities with this property!

For open house information, contact Robert J. Curbeau, Finger Lakes Realty at 315-536-7285

83 East Bayard Street, Seneca Falls, 13148

4 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is situated in the heart of the Finger Lakes. Close to many award winning wineries. Only a couple of miles from Cayuga Lake where you will enjoy a public boat launch and beach for swimming. Great home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nicely done kitchen, with formal dining room, living room, family room all with hardwood floors. Nice natural woodwork. First floor laundry. One bedroom on the first floor great for in-laws or guests. Garage has a studio attached could make a great man cave with heat and electric. Wood stove in basement could be used for heating. Open front porch to sit and relax. Also enclosed back porch. This home has plenty of room for everyone!!

For open house information, contact Jane M. Lischak, Coldwell Banker Finger Lakes at 315-539-9282

217 W Williams, Waterloo, 13165

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,021 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow in the Village of Waterloo, walking distance to down town.

For open house information, contact Clarence Ernest Brownell, Keuka Lake & Land Realty at 315-536-7446

Business
