Take a look at these homes for sale in Big Rapids

(Big Rapids, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Big Rapids. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

9898 S Pritchard Drive, Stanwood, 49346 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in None

Incredible views of Lake Mecosta! Large open living areas with great 4 season views of the lake. Lake Mecosta is part of the Tri-Lakes which connects to both Blue and Round Lakes, providing some of the finest natural all sports water in Central Michigan. The large open living area works really well. Master Bedroom is very large and also overlooks the lake. Very few homes become available on the Tri-Lakes in the current market! Pathway leads down to the lake with over 137ft of great hard frontage. There is a full basement with a large Recreation room that is currently used as a bedroom. Newer furnace and water heater are located in the unfinished area of the basement. Please don't wait on this wonderful all sports waterfront opportunity!

18678 Lawrence Drive, Stanwood, 49346 2 Beds 1 Bath | $213,000 | Single Family Residence | 940 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Enjoy the views of the Muskegon River right out of your back door! This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom has so much to offer! It boasts a full basement that is unfinished for more potential. There are two large decks, both with breathtaking views of the Muskegon River! One of the decks is right off of the primary bedroom. Main level laundry room is an added bonus to this adorable ranch style home! With over two acres on the river, enjoy your privacy in the beautiful outdoors. Enjoy your evenings by the bonfire overlooking the water!

1416 N State Street, Big Rapids, 49307 4 Beds 1 Bath | $119,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Amazing home with Muskegon River frontage! This 4 bed 1 bath home is priced to sell! Set on two spacious waterfront lots totaling 1.75 acres, and there is viable access to the river! Only minutes away from downtown, Ferris University, and shopping areas. Schedule your showing today!*INCLUDES THE ADJACENT VACANT LAND (RIGHT OF PROPERTY IN GOOGLE EARTH VIEW)*

17752 Arthur Road, Big Rapids, 49307 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1985

HANDYMAN SPECIAL! With a small amount of TLC this would make for a great home or rental property. This home features 3 beds and 2 baths. Two and a half acres of heavily wooded rolling hills property. Call/text 231-349-5533 to set up your own private viewing!

