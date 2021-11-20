Take a look at these homes on the Camden market now

(Camden, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Camden than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3050 Laticana, Camden, 71701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Want to live on the road to the most prestigious houses in Camden? There is NO better location than right here. This lovely home offers large rooms, an open kitchen/breakfast/family room and a beautiful sunroom with 3 walls of windows. The kitchen offers tons of counter and cabinet space and a large island. There is also an extra building with electricity and a relaxing deck with wonderful views off the back. This building also has wood floors and paneling and a ceiling fan and could be used as a guest house or workshop. This custom-built home offers a large laundry room, 2 car attached garage and one car detached carport. The two bedrooms are nice and large and there are two other rooms that could be made into a third bedroom without needing to add on. Plenty of yard space for your kids to play in as well as natural woods on your 1.81 acres. Very little traffic in this private area yet close and convenient to town. This property is not in the city limits but surrounded by homes that are. Please call for your appointment today. Brenda 870-807-0546 or Faith 870-818-7621



School Bell and posts will not remain with the property. Sq. Ft. and year built taken from Courthouse records, acreage from the new survey.

490 Palisade, Camden, 71701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,239 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Contemporary home on quiet street has an oversize lot. Four bedrooms and 3 baths, a fireplace and a glassed in sunroom make this home ready for your family. The large foyer has a beautiful cathedral ceiling with lights open to the family room.

The family room features a fireplace, cathedral ceiling and is open to the kitchen and breakfast room. A sunroom off the family room has views of the gorgeous shady and landscaped back yard. The shed, refrigerator or any furniture DOES NOT stay with the home. Call Faith at 8770-818-7621 to see this special home.

137 Ouachita 406, Camden, 71701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Harmony Grove has been completely updated and remodeled. It is move in ready. Home has an open floor plan from the front door through the kitchen to the french doors that opens to the covered back porch. There is a room off the family room that has a barn door and is perfect as an office or dining room. The kitchen has a center island that has barstool seating for 3 or 4 on one side and marble counter tops throughout. Gorgeous fire place is in the corner of the family room and open to the kitchen. The door from the carport leads you into a large mudroom area with storage. Laundry and utility room is thru barn doors off the mudroom. The flooring is wood look ceramic tile throughout the home except for carpet in the bedrooms. The master bath has a large glass walk in shower. Located on approx an acre lot the area off the back porch in fenced perfectly for a dog or children. There is a large shop (24' x 33')in the back yard that has a metal roll up door, concrete floors, LED lighting and electrical receptacles.Call Faith 870 818 7621 to see this Great Property.

2004 sq ft as per appraisal.

