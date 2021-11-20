ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Check out these Ville Platte homes on the market

Ville Platte News Beat
Ville Platte News Beat
 4 days ago

(Ville Platte, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ville Platte will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2918 Tiger Lane, Ville Platte, 70586

3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,596 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Location, This wonderful home is located in Vidrine Area. The home is well maintained and had major remodels in the past. (3bed/3bath) This home has a finished accessories unit with open floor plan that can be converted to your needs. Large Master Bedroom with His and Her Master Bath, Also this home includes a study and a office. Please schedule your tour today.

1701 W Lincoln Road, Ville Platte, 70586

3 Beds 3 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice, three bed, three bath, brick on slab house ready for its new owner to add their personal touches and call it home.

