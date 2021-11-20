Take a look at these homes on the market in Newberry

(Newberry, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newberry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

230 Saluda Island Road, Prosperity, 29127 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Lake Murray home under $300k!! Situated on Lake Murray with year round water on a large flat lot with a dock. Walk inside To an open floorplan perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom is spacious with a private bath and a walk in closet. The 2 additional bedrooms each have a walk in closet and share a bathroom. The hvac and roof have been replaced within the last 3 years. Dont miss this opportunity to be right on Lake Murray!

2123 Brown Street, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,352 Square Feet | Built in 1926

This huge historical brick home has so much character. Very quiet neighborhood with Newberry College and downtown right around the corner. This lush backyard has thick grass, Holly Hedges and Crepe Myrtles for a landscaped seclusion. Gardeners bathroom on the exterior. Large front porch, perfect for entertaining. Interior has unique woods and a huge fireplace.

5418 Mt. Bethel Garmany Road, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,298,500 | Farm | 4,122 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Turn key farm! Custom brick home with a walkout basement situated on 86 acres. Fence lines border the entire property. 3,000 sqft shop with power, water, and air compressor for all your equipment and toys. Property also has a Tractor/equipment shed, livestock corral, hay barn and water troughs throughout the pastures. Creek could be a potential pond site! Everything in the interior of home is custom including cabinetry in both kitchens. Walk-out basement has full kitchen and a full bath. It's a great entertainment space and walk-out is covered making it perfect for family gatherings and grilling out! Basement could also be used as a mother-in-law suite if desired. This property is accessible from two different roads. Live stock, Tractors, equipment, etc. are all available for purchase! Only 3 miles from interstate! Only 25 minutes to Lake Murray, 30 minutes from Harbison/Columbia, hour from Spartanburg, and only a little over 2 hours from Charleston.

1600 Main Street, Newberry, 29108 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,452 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Introducing "The O.L. Schumpert House." This Victorian beauty will make you feel like you are living in a storybook setting. Built by renowned architect Cam Davis at the turn of the century. The large wrap around southern front porch welcomes you like a warm smile. "Sitting a spell" is a requirement on this porch! Relax in the backyard oasis or create memories with the little ones in the "secret garden." This home is adorned with Cam Davis' signature trademarks; unbelievable woodwork, built ins galore, and a grand staircase. Having the master suite on the main level makes living in this historic home that much easier. The current caretakers have lovingly taken care of her. New roof installed in 2018 and still under warranty, refinished hardwood floors in 2021, brand new termite bond pre paid until 2024, and so much more! Within walking distance to restaurants, shops, entertainment, churches, and the world famous Newberry Opera House. Walk to all the wonderful festivals and events Newberry Offers; Parades, Pork in the Park, Oktoberfest, Wine Walks, A Very Berry Christmas, and more! Live your storybook life in Newberry!

