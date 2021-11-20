ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Newberry

Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 4 days ago

(Newberry, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newberry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2V8u_0d2ofBif00

230 Saluda Island Road, Prosperity, 29127

3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Lake Murray home under $300k!! Situated on Lake Murray with year round water on a large flat lot with a dock. Walk inside To an open floorplan perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom is spacious with a private bath and a walk in closet. The 2 additional bedrooms each have a walk in closet and share a bathroom. The hvac and roof have been replaced within the last 3 years. Dont miss this opportunity to be right on Lake Murray!

For open house information, contact Andrew Madden, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-530237)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnkZH_0d2ofBif00

2123 Brown Street, Newberry, 29108

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,352 Square Feet | Built in 1926

This huge historical brick home has so much character. Very quiet neighborhood with Newberry College and downtown right around the corner. This lush backyard has thick grass, Holly Hedges and Crepe Myrtles for a landscaped seclusion. Gardeners bathroom on the exterior. Large front porch, perfect for entertaining. Interior has unique woods and a huge fireplace.

For open house information, contact Erika Templin, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-526437)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4Dnu_0d2ofBif00

5418 Mt. Bethel Garmany Road, Newberry, 29108

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,298,500 | Farm | 4,122 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Turn key farm! Custom brick home with a walkout basement situated on 86 acres. Fence lines border the entire property. 3,000 sqft shop with power, water, and air compressor for all your equipment and toys. Property also has a Tractor/equipment shed, livestock corral, hay barn and water troughs throughout the pastures. Creek could be a potential pond site! Everything in the interior of home is custom including cabinetry in both kitchens. Walk-out basement has full kitchen and a full bath. It's a great entertainment space and walk-out is covered making it perfect for family gatherings and grilling out! Basement could also be used as a mother-in-law suite if desired. This property is accessible from two different roads. Live stock, Tractors, equipment, etc. are all available for purchase! Only 3 miles from interstate! Only 25 minutes to Lake Murray, 30 minutes from Harbison/Columbia, hour from Spartanburg, and only a little over 2 hours from Charleston.

For open house information, contact Jacob Hopper, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-530492)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWz5Y_0d2ofBif00

1600 Main Street, Newberry, 29108

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,452 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Introducing "The O.L. Schumpert House." This Victorian beauty will make you feel like you are living in a storybook setting. Built by renowned architect Cam Davis at the turn of the century. The large wrap around southern front porch welcomes you like a warm smile. "Sitting a spell" is a requirement on this porch! Relax in the backyard oasis or create memories with the little ones in the "secret garden." This home is adorned with Cam Davis' signature trademarks; unbelievable woodwork, built ins galore, and a grand staircase. Having the master suite on the main level makes living in this historic home that much easier. The current caretakers have lovingly taken care of her. New roof installed in 2018 and still under warranty, refinished hardwood floors in 2021, brand new termite bond pre paid until 2024, and so much more! Within walking distance to restaurants, shops, entertainment, churches, and the world famous Newberry Opera House. Walk to all the wonderful festivals and events Newberry Offers; Parades, Pork in the Park, Oktoberfest, Wine Walks, A Very Berry Christmas, and more! Live your storybook life in Newberry!

For open house information, contact Angela Reid, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-529432)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Newberry, SC
Business
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Hopper
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Newberry Voice

Newberry Voice

Newberry, SC
173
Followers
549
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy