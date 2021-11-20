Take a look at these homes for sale in Alexander City

(Alexander City, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alexander City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

83 Twin Cove, Jacksons Gap, 36861 2 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Condominium | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Check out this cute as a button townhome in Jacksons Gap on Lake Martin! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with sunroom off master that can be used for extra sleeping space! Fully furnished (see private remarks) and ready for its new owners! And can't you imagine spending your evenings on that screened porch? Us too! This home has extra storage and its own BOAT SLIP! If that isn't enough, check out the community pool that overlooks Lake Martin!

For open house information, contact WINDY CARTER AND MINDY O'BRIEN TEAM, BIG FISH REAL ESTATE GROUP AT LAKE MARTIN at 256-373-3703

208 Farm Loop Rd, Alexander City, 35010 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Looking for a deal on a lake access or lake view at Lake Martin? This is it! Out of town owner has a property needing some TLC and is available immediately! Owner will consider financing improvements with $9000 credit at local building supply. Call to see this one today, it may not be here tomorrow...Located across the street from the lake with Lake Martin access!

For open house information, contact Bill Whatley, First Realty at 256-234-5163

230 Clark Street, Dadeville, 36853 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,862 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Remodeled Kitchen, three Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Den, Laundry Room, Single Car Garage and shed, Chain Link Fence, large back yard, Parking on both sides of the house, New plumbing, electrical, Tin Roof, and HVAC in 2018, new paint, siding, spray insulation in the attic and new flooring in the Den in 2019. Original hardwood floors throughout the home are in good condition. Above ground pool to remain. Family neighborhood.

For open house information, contact WANDA MORRIS, CENTURY 21 WOOD REAL ESTATE at 334-768-7355

302 E Murphy Lane, Dadeville, 36853 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,338 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Live the laid-back lifestyle in this waterfront home on Murphy Lake, a hidden 40 acre paradise just far enough off the beaten path, yet convenient to restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and medical care. Fish, boat, or swim in the lake, or just enjoy the view from the covered deck, the backyard firepit, or the pier. There is a boat ramp for residents, and the lake is stocked with bass, catfish & bream. With three bedrooms, three baths, a flex-space bonus room, and stone fireplace, this well-planned home has plenty of room to gather with family or friends. Updates include new HVAC, exterior paint and septic lines last year, within five years the metal roof installed and some interior and exterior light fixtures were updated. The area under the deck has been enclosed for storage. The gently sloping lot has 104 feet of waterfront. Per seller, property is located in the Reeltown school district, buyer should verify.

For open house information, contact FRED JORDAN, AREA REALTY, LLC at 334-501-1455