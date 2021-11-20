Check out these De Soto homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

 4 days ago

(De Soto, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in De Soto will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOVFe_0d2of7H000

384 Orion Drive, De Soto, 63020

2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Check out this charmer! Quaint home on large corner lot. Refreshed open floor plan with new flooring, fresh paint & updated sewer. Turn Key and ready for YOU! Down-sizing, first time home buying, or investing- This will fulfill any buying needs. Huge fenced yard, shed, 2 car carport, and an extra parking pad. Minutes to hwy 67 & all the convenience you need. Priced to sell Fast, don't miss it!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUPk6_0d2of7H000

1844 Sunset Ridge (Lot 155 Bw), Festus, 63028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Birchwood Estates, Festus' newest subdivision. We have 178 lots to offer-cul-de-sac lots, walk-out lots & flat lots, some backing to common ground & some backing to woods & trees. Walking distance to Festus Middle School. This is where you can experience country living just minutes to 55, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, parks, churches, & many personalized shops. We offer eight models. Ranch, 1.5 story, 2 story models from 1550 SF to 2712 SF. Two or three car garage models. Atrium floor plans, divided bedroom models, finished basements, custom features galore. We are truly a custom builder. We have two gorgeous display homes for you to tour, open daily, 12-5pm or by appt. We have licensed Real Estate agents on hand to answer your questions, show you lots & make you feel at home. We always have a monthly special to allow buyers to select the option that they desire. Beautiful rolling hills & valleys. We welcome you to stop in for a visit, you will like what you see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3EkQ_0d2of7H000

809 Charmaine Drive, Bonne Terre, 63628

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in None

New Home is almost complete! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with full walkout basement and 2 car attached garage. Partial brick front & native cedar posts. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. 5" base trim. Kitchen features upgraded oak cabinets with white rock stain, crown mold, stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash, garbage disposal and pantry. Master bedoorm features walk-in closet and a full bathroom with 5' walk-in shower. Main floor laundry. 8'x14' composite deck. 22'x6' covered front porch. 2 car attached garage. Full walkout basement with roughed-in plumbing for future bathroom is ready for your finishes. 10-2-1 warranty. Terre du Lac is a private lake community just an hour south of St. Louis! 16 lakes, fishing, boating, swimming, golf, country club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4807Am_0d2of7H000

9626 Magnolia Drive, Hillsboro, 63050

3 Beds 3 Baths | $287,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,753 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Gorgeous ranch home located with pristine views of the 6th tee box in beautiful Raintree Plantation Golf/Lake Community. Hickory Hardwoods predominate on main floor. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar boasts granite counter tops, Custom cabinetry with lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Sep. breakfast room that leads to patio and views of the golf course. Luxury Master Bed and bath featuring Jacuzzi tub. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. 2 additional bedrooms and guest bath completes main floor. Gorgeous finished lower level with game room, bar, and luxury Jack and Jill full bath. Give Your Dreams a New Address~9626 Magnolia Dr.

