House hunt Mt Sterling: See what’s on the market now

(Mt Sterling, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mt Sterling will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

289 Tug Branch Road, Clay City, 40312 2 Beds 1 Bath | $127,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1983

If you've been looking for a great location in Powell County, here it is! This is a prime location for Red River Gorge adventure seekers. The modular has been renovated inside, features include new plumbing including a large soaker tub, new lighting, flooring, updated kitchen appliances. It has two bedrooms, one bath, and a nice laundry area. It has a nice 10'X 20' room addition that could be used as a 3rd bedroom if needed. It also has a detached 2-car garage that has new windows, garage doors and a metal roof. This property is pristine. It sits on a beautiful lot that would be excellent to build on in the future if that is your desire? The property is currently being used as an air B-n-B and produces a nice income for those looking for an investment property. It also comes completely furnished, everything you see inside from the Appliances, furniture, TV and washer/dryer goes with it. Investor or looking for that perfect place to raise a family, this is it! Your Home.

For open house information, contact Steven G King, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 859-624-5488

3651 Kiddville, Mt Sterling, 40353 3 Beds 2 Baths | $313,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,440 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Charming two story 3440 sq ft brick home on over 4 acres of pasture land with freshly sealed blacktop driveway. Home has two massive dens, hardwood floors and tile throughout most of the home. Property also has 1400 Sq Ft metal barn with two horse stalls and you could easily add more. All this located 3.5 miles from the Mountain Parkway and 5 miles from the Mt.Sterling Bypass. Call today to schedule your private viewing!

For open house information, contact Chase Lawson, Dream Maker Realty, LLC at 859-404-3384

2601 Crowe Ridge Road, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Country Living! 2002 Built Brick Home, consisting of Three Bedrooms(Master), 2 Baths(Master), Living Room,Dining Room, Kitchen(Hickory Cabinets) Bonus and covered enclosed back porch, 14 acres + or -. 4 Bent Barn, Pond, 2 Car Detached(upper level floored) Garage, Outbuilding, Chicken Coop, and Swimming pool, City Water and much more to view. Well, covered for safety, but can be used for water, hooked up to kitchen sink . Cold water to drink when pump is on. Master Bath has Garden Tub and connects to Bonus Room which could house a Hot Tub and they connect to Back porch.

For open house information, contact Ray McIntosh, Melanie Mann Realty & Auction, LLC at 859-499-3333

42 Locust Drive, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Perfect home for a new family , 3 bed 1 bath on a full unfinished basement with a 1 car garage. Great location solid roof and dry basement. Beautiful established neighborhood just off Winchester ByPass. Masonry fireplace in living room currently hooked up to gas but could be converted back to wood burning if someone wanted. Beautiful hard wood floors, replacement windows, beautiful appliances in kitchen including a gas stove for you real cooks. Give me a call and lets make your dreams come true.

For open house information, contact Wayne Elkins, RE/MAX Creative Realty at 859-422-2000