Take a look at these homes on the Mountain Home market now

(Mountain Home, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mountain Home will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

130 Sw Gettysburg, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,985 Square Feet | Built in 2021

It is almost done and the builder saved money from the original estimates, so they are passing those savings onto the new home owner. Newest Zenith Home! It is just under 2K sq ft. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with an oversized garage. Master has dual vanities, walk in shower and separate tub along with a large walk in closet that is 10X8 with built in shelving. Split bedrooms design. Condition crawlspace. This home will have slab granite, LVP flooring, stainless appliances, 9 ft tall ceilings, 575 sq ft garage (oversize 2 car). Covered patio with gas hookup for the BBQ. Taxes are only on the lot.

Hamilton Road, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 3 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,486 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New home to be built per specs or some changes available. 1.47 acre home site with room for all your needs. Elegant kitchen includes lots of cabinets, center island, quartz counter tops, single bowl stainless sink, stainless appliances, gas stove and full tile backsplash. Design finishes include: vaulted ceilings in common areas, Shaker cabinetry, craftsman trim, flat texture and laminate through entryway, great room, dining and kitchen. Master suite has lots of windows, dual vanities and tile shower. Immense garage has 16x46 RV bay, 220 50 amp outlet, insulated walls and garage door. Easy access to I-84, outdoor recreation, Boise and Mountain Home AFB. Irrigated from well. Plenty of room for mother in law quarters, shop or barn.

2145 S Main, Mountain Home, 83647 2 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Motivated Seller! This beautiful, breathtaking home is ready for you! It sits on 4.4 acres and is fully fenced. Just minutes from down town and close to the high school and junior high, an open concept living and kitchen space, large sized bedrooms, 3 car garage, a RV garage that has its own bathroom, with a shop also another detached garage. Lots of storage and space to garden. In the front of the house is a fish pond. This house was built above builders grade, and it has solar panels. With a sunroom that has beautiful views of the mountains. Plenty of space so bring your toys, It won't last long.

1375 E 9Th N, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Walking distance to Desert Canyon Golf Course, shopping and Carl Miller Park. Corner fully fenced yard, beautiful mature landscaping, dog run, garden space. Lovely newer vinyl flooring, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry. Spacious master bedroom, en-suite master bath with dual sinks. 220 power wiring in several places, oversized double garage, newer roof. BTVAI

