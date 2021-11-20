Take a look at these homes for sale in Rutland

(Rutland, VT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rutland. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

116 Village Circle, Killington, 05751 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Condominium | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Nicely maintained two bedroom two bath two level upper "Village" unit at the Woods. Conveniently located across from the tennis courts and Spa building. Updated kitchen, flooring, furnace and hot water heater. Easy access to all of the amenities offered by this premier spa resort. Amenities include lap pool, hot tubs, sauna, steam room, fully equipped fitness center, and tennis courts. No rental restrictions at the Woods. 2019 net rental income after rental management fees $15379; 2020 NRI $13494. Rented through rental management company. This property won't last. Make an appointment to see the property this weekend.

For open house information, contact Heidi Bomengen, Prestige Real Estate of Killington at 802-422-3923

907 East Mountain Road, Killington, 05751 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,000 | Condominium | 827 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Now is your chance to own a rare 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo in the heart of Killington. Take the shuttle bus to the mountain and SKI HOME on the Whiffletree trail. Cozy up next to the gas fireplace on those cold winter nights, and in the summertime enjoy the inground pool, tennis courts, gazebo with views of the Killington Golf course. Great place for short term rentals as they are allowed at Whiffletree. NO SHOWINGS TILL SUNDAY 8/15/2021 NOON (Rented)

For open house information, contact Tucker Adirondack Lange, KW Vermont-Killington at 802-353-1604

435 S Mendon Road, Mendon, 05701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $543,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Estate ranch on 26 acres with fields atv trails, stream, hot tub wildlife all over one of the best streets in Mendon, huge 100 foot barn, ponds.

For open house information, contact Derek Eisenberg, Continental Real Estate Group, Inc. at 877-996-5728

160 Taggart Lane, Castleton, 05735 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new home! Finishing touches being completed. Large open rooms. Full pantry, walk in closet in master bedroom with a master bath. Basement is so large you could finish all or part of it off. Deck and front porch is in the process of being completed. This is the first home in this new development. The large open kitchen is a masterpiece. With a farmer's sink, island and an amazing amount of storage and counterspace. Large pantry and storage area. Come take a look--you won't be disappointed.

For open house information, contact Aleda Dutton, Aleda Dutton, Broker at 802-236-5825