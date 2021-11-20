Check out these homes on the Pampa market now

(Pampa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pampa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1224 Garland St, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,091 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Updated move in ready home. New laminatewood flooring, new paint, new roof, new cabinets in the utility room, great for folding clothes. New deck on the back porch and new AC condenser outside. Most plumbing underneath house has been replaced. Very clean home. Come check this one out!

1831 Lynn St, Pampa, 79065 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This unique 2 bedroom brick home has a perfect layout for entertaining! Of the THREE living areas the back den is the family favorite, a cozy place to read a book fireside and watch the snow fall out the patio doors. Storage abounds with built-ins and shelving around every corner. Having a full bath up front & a 3/4 bath on the other end gives the front bedrooms privacy. Situated on a corner lot with mature trees and established flower beds this home is sure to be the gem of the neighborhood. Call your favorite agent today so this home filled with character can be yours before the holidays.

1940 Dogwood Ln, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 3 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Don't miss out on this Darling on Dogwood! Overlooking Chestnut Park this classic Austin stone home boasts 3 bedrooms with 2 3/4 bathrooms. Two bedrooms have en suite baths. Great details such as Pecan wood floors, abundant storage & an Austin stone fireplace for those chilly Winter evenings make for an inviting home not just a house! Maximum curb appeal with plenty of off street parking in the circle driveway and 2 car attached garage. The exterior does not disappoint with a sprinkler system, and the newer fence and sod in the backyard. Ohh yes that is an upgraded roof too!

1812 N Banks St, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 961 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this cozy cutie. Move-in ready. Three bedrooms, one bath, central heat and air. Tile floors, brick exterior.

