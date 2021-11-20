On the hunt for a home in Uvalde? These houses are on the market

(Uvalde, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Uvalde will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

108 W Evergreen St, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Take advantage of this great investment opportunity in Uvalde, Texas! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "fixer upper" is perfect as a starter home or income producing property. Property is ready for you to add your own touches. You'll also find a spacious backyard with a storage shed/workshop. Also, about 20 minutes away is beautiful hill country and popular Concan! Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Call or text 361-537-2216 to schedule your appointment to view this great piece of property! (*Seller is unaware of when house was built*)

428 Huisache Dr., Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home! Here is a great opportunity to own a newly constructed home in the Stardust II subdivision. This home features 3bd/2ba with stained concrete floors and an open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and allows you to be a part of the family atmosphere while you are preparing your favorite meals. All this charming home is missing is you and your family.

301 S Leon Klink St, Camp Wood, 78833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2011

3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH MANUFACTURED HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON A TREE SCATTERED FENCED CORNER LOT. THE HOME HAS A COVERED FRONT AND BACK PORCH PLUS STORAGE BUILDING WITH CAR PORT(OR WORK AREA). ALL APPLIANCES CONVEY WITH THE HOME.

538 Bp Lane Cr 400, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $505,000 | 2,957 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on over 10 acres of land! Split floorplan with Master bedroom ensuite and large walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are very large with plenty of storage. Hard Tile throughout. New metal shingle hurricane shake pro roof installed in 2020. Hail Resistant and rated for winds up to 140 mph. 29 Mission solar panels installed in 2017 that will reduce those costly utility bills! Adorable unfinished wood cabin would make a great nightly rental or additional space for guests. Sprinkler system installed for yard and plenty of room for 4h animals or a garden! A rare find!, Master Bedroom: [17.05 x 17.03], Siding: [Stone], Features: Curb/Gutter, Guest House, Patio, Security System, Sprinkler System

