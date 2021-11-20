ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

On the hunt for a home in Uvalde? These houses are on the market

Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 4 days ago

(Uvalde, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Uvalde will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hT5f_0d2of1ye00

108 W Evergreen St, Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Take advantage of this great investment opportunity in Uvalde, Texas! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "fixer upper" is perfect as a starter home or income producing property. Property is ready for you to add your own touches. You'll also find a spacious backyard with a storage shed/workshop. Also, about 20 minutes away is beautiful hill country and popular Concan! Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Call or text 361-537-2216 to schedule your appointment to view this great piece of property! (*Seller is unaware of when house was built*)

For open house information, contact Andrea Delgado, GRI, Weichert, Realtors - The Place at 361-882-5588

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-386606)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWlXi_0d2of1ye00

428 Huisache Dr., Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home! Here is a great opportunity to own a newly constructed home in the Stardust II subdivision. This home features 3bd/2ba with stained concrete floors and an open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and allows you to be a part of the family atmosphere while you are preparing your favorite meals. All this charming home is missing is you and your family.

For open house information, contact Joe Haby, Pat Haby Realty at 830-278-3394

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1561507)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaYjU_0d2of1ye00

301 S Leon Klink St, Camp Wood, 78833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2011

3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH MANUFACTURED HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON A TREE SCATTERED FENCED CORNER LOT. THE HOME HAS A COVERED FRONT AND BACK PORCH PLUS STORAGE BUILDING WITH CAR PORT(OR WORK AREA). ALL APPLIANCES CONVEY WITH THE HOME.

For open house information, contact Eddie Pannell, Pannell Real Estate at 830-597-4165

Copyright © 2021 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-105087)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZrHy_0d2of1ye00

538 Bp Lane Cr 400, Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $505,000 | 2,957 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on over 10 acres of land! Split floorplan with Master bedroom ensuite and large walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are very large with plenty of storage. Hard Tile throughout. New metal shingle hurricane shake pro roof installed in 2020. Hail Resistant and rated for winds up to 140 mph. 29 Mission solar panels installed in 2017 that will reduce those costly utility bills! Adorable unfinished wood cabin would make a great nightly rental or additional space for guests. Sprinkler system installed for yard and plenty of room for 4h animals or a garden! A rare find!, Master Bedroom: [17.05 x 17.03], Siding: [Stone], Features: Curb/Gutter, Guest House, Patio, Security System, Sprinkler System

For open house information, contact Starr Matthews, Keller Williams Starr Realty at 830-261-1970

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1535596)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Restaurants#Sprinkler#Open House#Concan#Pannell Real Estate
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Uvalde Post

Uvalde Post

Uvalde, TX
130
Followers
507
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy