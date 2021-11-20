Take a look at these homes on the market in Pendleton

(Pendleton, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pendleton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

469 Nw 22Nd St, Pendleton, 97801 6 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,172 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Come and see this beautifully renovated home in the desirable College View neighborhood of Pendleton. You will enjoy an abundance of space with this open-concept floor plan and beautiful views from the deck or patio. Two two-car garages for plenty of storage, project space, or an at-home gym. Renovated for single-family use, but can be easily be converted back to top and bottom floor units. Live on the top and rent/Airbnb the bottom. Don't miss your opportunity to own this modern gem!

518 Sw 5Th St, Pendleton, 97801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1981

BACK ON THE MARKET NO FAULT OF THE PROPERTY. Wonderful investment property or live in one and rent the other.3 bed 2 bath ranch style home with covered porch, updated in 2019, roof 7 yr old, fenced yard on dead end street rent $1150. bungalow 1 bed 1 bath with covered patio sits right behind the other home rent $550. Homes sold "AS IS" these two homes have same water line but separate electric. Income potential. There is another 2 homes available, RMLS#21282529

3222 Sw Hailey Pl, Pendleton, 97801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Tucked away in an upper Sherwood Cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath charmer is brimming with character. Appreciate the hardwood floors, accent-walled-fireplace, and picture windows. The kitchen features new counter-tops and new appliances, highlighted by a built in range and striking gas stove cook-top. The bathrooms have received partial updates. Outside you find RV Parking, a covered BBQ patio, fenced yard, UGS, and a multi-use finished outbuilding. Newer Heating and Central Air. Value!

506 Sw Goodwin Ave, Pendleton, 97801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great Investment property. Two homes on one tax lot. 504 Goodwin Ave, 2 bedroom 1 bath, Rent $925.00, updated w/ new carpet, leno, interior paint, plugs and light switch plates.506 Goodwin Ave, 1 bedroom 1 bath, Rent $575.00, Has totally been remodeled, Live in one and rent the other Homes are being sold "AS IS" no repairs.

