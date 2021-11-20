ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Pendleton

Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Pendleton, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pendleton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

469 Nw 22Nd St, Pendleton, 97801

6 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,172 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Come and see this beautifully renovated home in the desirable College View neighborhood of Pendleton. You will enjoy an abundance of space with this open-concept floor plan and beautiful views from the deck or patio. Two two-car garages for plenty of storage, project space, or an at-home gym. Renovated for single-family use, but can be easily be converted back to top and bottom floor units. Live on the top and rent/Airbnb the bottom. Don't miss your opportunity to own this modern gem!

518 Sw 5Th St, Pendleton, 97801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1981

BACK ON THE MARKET NO FAULT OF THE PROPERTY. Wonderful investment property or live in one and rent the other.3 bed 2 bath ranch style home with covered porch, updated in 2019, roof 7 yr old, fenced yard on dead end street rent $1150. bungalow 1 bed 1 bath with covered patio sits right behind the other home rent $550. Homes sold "AS IS" these two homes have same water line but separate electric. Income potential. There is another 2 homes available, RMLS#21282529

3222 Sw Hailey Pl, Pendleton, 97801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Tucked away in an upper Sherwood Cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath charmer is brimming with character. Appreciate the hardwood floors, accent-walled-fireplace, and picture windows. The kitchen features new counter-tops and new appliances, highlighted by a built in range and striking gas stove cook-top. The bathrooms have received partial updates. Outside you find RV Parking, a covered BBQ patio, fenced yard, UGS, and a multi-use finished outbuilding. Newer Heating and Central Air. Value!

506 Sw Goodwin Ave, Pendleton, 97801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great Investment property. Two homes on one tax lot. 504 Goodwin Ave, 2 bedroom 1 bath, Rent $925.00, updated w/ new carpet, leno, interior paint, plugs and light switch plates.506 Goodwin Ave, 1 bedroom 1 bath, Rent $575.00, Has totally been remodeled, Live in one and rent the other Homes are being sold "AS IS" no repairs.

