Take a look at these homes for sale in Belle Glade
(Belle Glade, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Belle Glade. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Great opportunity to rebuild your dream home. close to Lake Okeechobe, Spacious yard.
For open house information, contact WeStepOnIt Bradley, Push Forward Realty at 954-978-3288
TENANT OCCUPIED..DO NOT DISTURB! RENTED MONTH TO MONTH. TENANTS MAY STAY. $800 PER MO. DOUBLE DRIVE. SOLD AS IS!
For open house information, contact Dwight Gayle, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509
This is a Beautiful home meticulously maintained and better than NEW. The home is a split floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Very open living area with vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen with gas range and 2 large refrigerators, New metal roof, Impact windows, full house generator, tankless hot water heater, central vacuum, 3 car garage, large screened patio plus Tiki hut and firepit fenced in backyard , large carport plus 2 storage units. This home is move in ready in a great location.
For open house information, contact Teresa Sullivan, RE/MAX Prestige Realty/RPB at 561-932-0444
Great opportunity quadplex fully rented. All units are 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, approximately 585 sqft. under air.
For open house information, contact Elizabeth C Strehse, Casteland Real Estate Corp at 561-992-9739
