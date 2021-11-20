Take a look at these homes for sale in Belle Glade

(Belle Glade, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Belle Glade. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1709 Nw Avenue G, Belle Glade, 33430 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great opportunity to rebuild your dream home. close to Lake Okeechobe, Spacious yard.

564 Sw 13Th Street, Belle Glade, 33430 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 874 Square Feet | Built in 1960

TENANT OCCUPIED..DO NOT DISTURB! RENTED MONTH TO MONTH. TENANTS MAY STAY. $800 PER MO. DOUBLE DRIVE. SOLD AS IS!

1516 Haleys Court, Belle Glade, 33430 4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,499 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This is a Beautiful home meticulously maintained and better than NEW. The home is a split floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Very open living area with vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen with gas range and 2 large refrigerators, New metal roof, Impact windows, full house generator, tankless hot water heater, central vacuum, 3 car garage, large screened patio plus Tiki hut and firepit fenced in backyard , large carport plus 2 storage units. This home is move in ready in a great location.

709 Sw Avenue B Place, Belle Glade, 33430 8 Beds 4 Baths | $255,000 | Quadruplex | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great opportunity quadplex fully rented. All units are 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, approximately 585 sqft. under air.

